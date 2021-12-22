Inside The Death Of The Walking Dead Star Alicia Witt's Parents

Alicia Witt, an actor best known for her role on "The Walking Dead," is mourning the tragic death of her parents, Robert and Diane Witt, who have been found dead in their home in Massachusetts. She announced the tragic news in a statement on December 21 after she asked a family member to do a welfare check on her parents, saying she lost contact with them for "several days," per New York Post. "I reached out to a cousin who lives close to my parents to check on them. Sadly, the outcome was unimaginable," Alicia said. "I ask for some privacy at this time to grieve and to wrap my head around this turn of events, and this surreal loss."

Alicia's cousin asked the police for their assistance in the welfare check, according to Worcester's Telegram & Gazette. Once police entered the house, they found Alicia's parents deceased, but revealed "there were no signs of foul play." The elderly couple had bad health issues, and they were reportedly dealing with heating issues and using a space heater at the time of their death. However, firefighters on scene found no evidence of carbon monoxide poisoning or any noxious gases. Their deaths are now "under investigation," according to the police.

As Alicia Witt mourns her parents, let's take a look back at her relationship with them throughout the years.