Inside The Death Of The Walking Dead Star Alicia Witt's Parents
Alicia Witt, an actor best known for her role on "The Walking Dead," is mourning the tragic death of her parents, Robert and Diane Witt, who have been found dead in their home in Massachusetts. She announced the tragic news in a statement on December 21 after she asked a family member to do a welfare check on her parents, saying she lost contact with them for "several days," per New York Post. "I reached out to a cousin who lives close to my parents to check on them. Sadly, the outcome was unimaginable," Alicia said. "I ask for some privacy at this time to grieve and to wrap my head around this turn of events, and this surreal loss."
Alicia's cousin asked the police for their assistance in the welfare check, according to Worcester's Telegram & Gazette. Once police entered the house, they found Alicia's parents deceased, but revealed "there were no signs of foul play." The elderly couple had bad health issues, and they were reportedly dealing with heating issues and using a space heater at the time of their death. However, firefighters on scene found no evidence of carbon monoxide poisoning or any noxious gases. Their deaths are now "under investigation," according to the police.
As Alicia Witt mourns her parents, let's take a look back at her relationship with them throughout the years.
Alicia Witt often posted about her parents online
Alicia Witt, who has appeared in the original "Dune" movie and several other films and TV shows over the years, frequently shared photos of her parents Robert and Diane Witt on social media. "To my amazing dad, the wise and hilarious and always curious one, the greatest teacher, and the OG Witty," she wrote on Instagram in June for Father's Day. "I am deeply blessed in the dad department and i know that every single day."
In 2018, the actor paid tribute to her mom in a similar post for Mother's Day, sharing several photos of them hanging out in Nashville, Tennessee and making funny faces. "#HappyMothersDay to all the mothers of this world," Alicia captioned the Instagram post. "Thank you for bringing us into this place and for all that you do, every day, without even thinking twice. here is my beautiful mom when she came to visit me in #nashville two years ago." Clearly, Alicia had a close relationship with her parents.
While Alicia chose to pursue acting, her parents lived a more modest life in Worcester. New York Post reports that the Witts were both high school teachers before they retired decades ago. They are survived by Alicia and her brother Ian.