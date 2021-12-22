Spider-Man Star Looks Completely Different After Losing Over 100 Pounds
Where would the current "Spider-Man" trilogy be without the lovable geek in Ned Leeds?! Playing Peter Parker's best friend on screen, actor Jacob Batalon strikes the perfect balance in his impeccable chemistry with co-star Tom Holland. Alongside that, the trio of friends is rounded out by former Disney star Zendaya, who plays MJ in the series of films. Joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2017 through "Spider-Man: Homecoming" (the third reboot of the on-screen Spidey franchise), Batalon eventually grew to be revered by fans for his portrayal of Leeds — so much so that the actor eventually realized his ability to represent Asians in a positive light.
As the Hawaiian-born son of Filipino parents, Batalon told CinemaBlend, "I feel like I didn't really feel [an impact] at first. I think that I only started to feel impactful on the issue on the community after we came out with the movies and doing press." He continued, noting, "I think that personally people thought that I was just going to be like another token character in the films and not necessarily have a bigger part," but "as soon as people started messaging me about being an inspiration and talking about how they're being seen and represented and heard for the first time, that meant a lot."
Though Batalon underwent a cultural realization throughout his time in the Spidey-verse, that wasn't the only change he experienced. Now, the actor is opening up about his dramatic weight transformation.
Jacob Batalon lost 112 pounds through a rigorous diet and exercise routine
Best known for playing Ned Leeds in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's "Spider-Man" franchise, Jacob Batalon was always presented as a comedic foil to Tom Holland's Peter Parker. Playing into the role, however, was Batalon's appearance. With a heavy-set build and mid-parted hair, the actor certainly suited the stereotype of Parker's geeky BFF.
However, the actor eventually decided to turn things around. Speaking to Men's Health (via People), Batalon revealed he consumes a "plant-based diet" and works out "typically six times a week," dedicating "an hour [to] lifting and then half an hour doing cardio."
In getting fit, Batalon "decided to get into this sort of transformation... with my health and my fitness at the end of 2019." He explained, "Even when I wasn't doing anything physical, I found myself getting sleepy at work and it was because of all the fat foods I was eating," adding that "I felt like I could barely walk upstairs without being out of breath and this one day I kind of just saw myself without a shirt on and it was just ridiculous. I could not believe I let myself get this far."
Holland also trained hard for the latest Spidey flick. Partaking in EMS training, Holland lamented on "The Graham Norton Show" that "You wear this black suit and they put these pads on you and you basically do a yoga class while they electrocute you... It's awful."