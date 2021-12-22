Spider-Man Star Looks Completely Different After Losing Over 100 Pounds

Where would the current "Spider-Man" trilogy be without the lovable geek in Ned Leeds?! Playing Peter Parker's best friend on screen, actor Jacob Batalon strikes the perfect balance in his impeccable chemistry with co-star Tom Holland. Alongside that, the trio of friends is rounded out by former Disney star Zendaya, who plays MJ in the series of films. Joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2017 through "Spider-Man: Homecoming" (the third reboot of the on-screen Spidey franchise), Batalon eventually grew to be revered by fans for his portrayal of Leeds — so much so that the actor eventually realized his ability to represent Asians in a positive light.

As the Hawaiian-born son of Filipino parents, Batalon told CinemaBlend, "I feel like I didn't really feel [an impact] at first. I think that I only started to feel impactful on the issue on the community after we came out with the movies and doing press." He continued, noting, "I think that personally people thought that I was just going to be like another token character in the films and not necessarily have a bigger part," but "as soon as people started messaging me about being an inspiration and talking about how they're being seen and represented and heard for the first time, that meant a lot."

Though Batalon underwent a cultural realization throughout his time in the Spidey-verse, that wasn't the only change he experienced. Now, the actor is opening up about his dramatic weight transformation.