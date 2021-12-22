The Real Reason Jenna Dewan Is Putting Her Wedding Plans On Hold

The pandemic is making things difficult for Jenna Dewan to plan her perfect wedding. The "Step Up" actor revealed on E! News' "Daily Pop" on December 21 that she has put her wedding plans on hold because of the surge in COVID cases due to the Omicron variant. "Can we gather? How safe is it? Where will we gather?" she wondered aloud, alluding to the record number of cases that have been reported from gatherings. "So we're gonna take our time, we're not rushing, and we're gonna kinda see how the next year shakes out and go from there."

Addressing the waiting game, Dewan added that it's "hard" for her and fiancé Steve Kazee because they want a perfect ceremony with friends and family in attendance. "I want to be able to plan a beautiful get-together, whether it's small, medium or big, but the world has some other plans at the moment," she added. "It is what it is...We'll get there when we get there."

Though Dewan is disappointed about postponing her wedding plans, she made sure to thank her soon-to-be husband for surprising her with a getaway last week. "One of my favorite places in all of the land are these hot springs, and had like a fun weekend away," she said of the vacation snaps she posted online. "We haven't had one really, honestly, since quarantine and COVID and baby. And so we were clearly living our best life."

The same day as her interview with E!, Dewan and Kazee managed to sneak away once again — this time for a "date night," as Dewan wrote on Instagram.