Could Meghan Markle Testify Against Prince Andrew?

Prince Andrew has fallen under the microscope following his controversial interview surrounding former friend and late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The Duke of York's troubles worsened when Virginia Giuffre, an alleged victim of Epstein's sex trafficking, accused him of sexually abusing her when she was under 18.

Giuffre would eventually file a civil case against Andrew, stating, "Twenty years ago Prince Andrew's wealth, power, position, and connections enabled him to abuse a frightened, vulnerable child with no one there to protect her." (via BBC). Though Andrew has denied the claims, his troubles may now worsen as Giuffre's attorney, David Boies, may seek to depose "close associate" Meghan Markle.

"She is somebody we can count on to tell the truth [for three reasons]," the attorney told The Daily Beast. "One; she is in the U.S. so we have jurisdiction over her," he continued, adding, "Two; she is somebody who obviously, at least for a period of time, was a close associate of Prince Andrew and hence is in a position to perhaps have seen what he did, and perhaps if not to have seen what he did to have heard people talk about it. Because of her past association with him, she may very well have important knowledge, and will certainly have some knowledge." As for the last point, Boise noted, "She is somebody who we can count on to tell the truth. She checks all three boxes," he concluded.

Giuffre's lawyer could call on other royal family members to testify, including Andrew's brother Prince Charles. Queen Elizabeth will most likely not be asked to testify, Boies explained, "out of respect and deference, and her age."

