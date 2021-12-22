James Franco Has Something To Say About Seth Rogen
For nearly a decade, the duo of James Franco and Seth Rogen was a force to be reckoned with. Starring in films like "Pineapple Express" and "The Interview," both Franco and Rogen's chemistry and penchant for writing shone brightly through the big screen. It also helped that they were best friends for two decades — initially meeting on set of the cult-classic, "Freaks and Geeks," in 1999.
However, their working relationship ultimately came to an end following a series of allegations hedged against Franco. In 2018, five women came out and accused the actor of sexual misconduct, as Los Angeles Times reported. "I feel there was an abuse of power, and there was a culture of exploiting non-celebrity women, and a culture of women being replaceable," Sarah Tither-Kaplan, a former student of Franco's and accuser, told the outlet. At the time, Franco denied the allegations.
In April, actor Charlyne Yi, who worked with the duo on "The Disaster Artist," called Franco a "sexual predator" and Rogen an "enabler." In response, Rogen told the Sunday Times (via USA Today), "I despise abuse and harassment and I would never cover or conceal the actions of someone doing it, or knowingly put someone in a situation where they were around someone like that." In response to an interview Rogen gave in 2018, where he said he'd continue to work with Franco, he reflected, "The truth is that I have not and I do not plan to right now."
Now, James Franco is breaking the silence on his severed relationship with Seth Rogen.
James Franco still 'loves' Seth Rogen, despite their fractured relationship
James Franco lost his "absolute closest work friend" Seth Rogen after disturbing allegations surfaced against the former "Spider-Man" star. Now, years after the allegations came to light, Franco is breaking his silence on his fractured relationship with Rogen.
Appearing on SiriusXM's "The Jess Cagle Podcast," Franco stated (via People), "I just wanna say I absolutely love Seth Rogen ... I love Seth Rogen." He then reflected on their many years collaborating. "I worked with him for 20 years," he continued, adding, "We didn't have one fight for 20 years. Not one fight. He was my absolute closest work friend, collaborator. We just gelled." In May, Rogen claimed he has no plans to work with Franco in the immediate future and opined about their future as friends. "I don't know if I can define that right now during this interview," Rogen told the Sunday Times (via USA Today). "I can say it, um, you know, it has changed many things in our relationship and our dynamic."
Referencing those comments, Franco said, "What he said is true, you know, we aren't working together right now and we don't have any plans to work together." He further added that "it was hurtful, in context, but I get it. He had to answer for me 'cause I was silent." As for why he decided to do the podcast interview, Franco shared that "one of the main reasons" is exactly that, explaining, "I don't want Seth or my brother or anyone to have to answer for me anymore."
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).