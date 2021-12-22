James Franco Has Something To Say About Seth Rogen

For nearly a decade, the duo of James Franco and Seth Rogen was a force to be reckoned with. Starring in films like "Pineapple Express" and "The Interview," both Franco and Rogen's chemistry and penchant for writing shone brightly through the big screen. It also helped that they were best friends for two decades — initially meeting on set of the cult-classic, "Freaks and Geeks," in 1999.

However, their working relationship ultimately came to an end following a series of allegations hedged against Franco. In 2018, five women came out and accused the actor of sexual misconduct, as Los Angeles Times reported. "I feel there was an abuse of power, and there was a culture of exploiting non-celebrity women, and a culture of women being replaceable," Sarah Tither-Kaplan, a former student of Franco's and accuser, told the outlet. At the time, Franco denied the allegations.

In April, actor Charlyne Yi, who worked with the duo on "The Disaster Artist," called Franco a "sexual predator" and Rogen an "enabler." In response, Rogen told the Sunday Times (via USA Today), "I despise abuse and harassment and I would never cover or conceal the actions of someone doing it, or knowingly put someone in a situation where they were around someone like that." In response to an interview Rogen gave in 2018, where he said he'd continue to work with Franco, he reflected, "The truth is that I have not and I do not plan to right now."

Now, James Franco is breaking the silence on his severed relationship with Seth Rogen.