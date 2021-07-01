The Truth About James Franco's Sexual Misconduct Settlement Lawsuit

The following article includes allegations of sexual misconduct.

James Franco has lit up Hollywood throughout his career, with films like "Pineapple Express" and the TV show "Freaks and Geeks," per the Los Angeles Times.

However, his personal life sometimes garners more attention than his acting career. In January 2018, five women reportedly accused him of "inappropriate or sexually exploitative behavior," per the outlet. "I feel there was an abuse of power, and there was a culture of exploiting non-celebrity women, and a culture of women being replaceable," said Sarah Tither-Kaplan, one of the accusers. Franco taught acting classes, but his students seemingly thought they were being taken advantage of. Former student Hilary Dusome said, "I don't think he started teaching with bad intentions, but he went down a bad path and damaged a lot of people in the process." Another student, Natalie Chmiel, added that Franco would become "visibly angry" if women refused to remove their tops.

Franco is in the news once again, and this time, it's about settling a lawsuit. Keep reading for more details.