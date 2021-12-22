The 'Grim' Reason Clare Foy Hates Filming Sex Scenes

In her interview with BBC Radio 4, per People, Foy said filming sex scenes makes her feel "exploited." She shared, "It's a really hard line because basically you do feel exploited when you are a woman and you are having to perform fake sex on screen. You can't help but feel exploited. It's grim – it's the grimmest thing you can do." She continued by describing the experience as feeling "exposed."

In the film, Foy plays Margaret Campbell, a British socialite. Campbell's divorce made headlines, as explicit photographs of her had surfaced, with papers calling her "dirty duchess." During her interview, Foy was asked whether she believes Campbell was one of the first women to be "publicly shamed" for her sex life. Foy replied, "I hate the phrase slut-shaming, I absolutely hate it. But I think that women have basically been slut-shamed forever. I think Eve (Margaret's nickname) probably was slut-shamed." However, Foy added, "I feel like there is a room and an acceptance now that I never would have had."

Of course, Foy isn't the only actor who has spoken out about sex scenes — in October, Victoria Pedretti, who plays Love on "You," discussed how COVID-19 shaped her experience. "We [she and Penn Badgley] played a couple before, but it didn't just immediately come back after being in a global pandemic," she told Entertainment Weekly. Penn Badgley added, "It's really true, the implications of all that stuff was really felt."