Ivanka Trump's Latest Rare Public Appearance Completely Slipped Through The Cracks
The Trumps said bye bye to the White House in January, and most of the family (apart from Donald Trump) have been keeping pretty low profiles since then.
Donald's eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, in particular hasn't exactly been stepping out at big events a whole lot since the removal fan showed up outside 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, with the star only making a handful of appearances throughout 2021. Her first public appearance since President Joe Biden replaced her dad in the Oval Office came in March, when Ivanka popped up in Florida (where the Trump's now reside) as she did some volunteer work by handing out food parcels (via People).
Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, seem to have made quite a life for themselves down in the Sunshine State since leaving Washington D.C. too. It was reported in July that Kushner was pivoting from a political career and instead started an investment firm in Miami after moving back there following the end of Donald's single term as president (via CNN).
But Ivanka just left the sunny warmth of Florida for weather a little more typical of the season as she just popped up for a rare public appearance that pretty much went almost totally under the radar.
Ivanka Trump's Idaho visit was barely covered by the media
Ivanka Trump was spotted in Twin Falls, Idaho, on December 20 — except you probably didn't even here about it. While the Trump's appearances used to be accompanied by a whole lot of fanfare during Donald Trump's time in office, it seems like Ivanka's trip was no media scrum.
Local news station KLIX 96.1FM seems to be one of the only outlets who covered Ivanka's appearance, reporting that she met up with Chobani founder Hamdi Ulukaya and then did some volunteer work and handed out food to the less fortunate at Magic Valley Mall. It's thought the trip was part of the Farm to Table program, which was supported by her dad during his time in office.
As for why the whole thing stayed so under the radar? It was for "security reasons," according to KLIX 96.1, who pointed out that Ivanka's presence "was kept very low-key" and "brief."
The visit marked a rare public sighting of Ivanka, who People noted in November has been keeping "a very low profile" in 2021 with "only sporadic public appearances." So low-key is Ivanka these days that even her birthday seemed to be a smaller affair. As for how she celebrated? A source claimed that she wanted to see in a new year of her life in "quiet fashion with immediate family."
Quite the difference from what an appearance from a Trump family member used to be like!