Ivanka Trump's Latest Rare Public Appearance Completely Slipped Through The Cracks

The Trumps said bye bye to the White House in January, and most of the family (apart from Donald Trump) have been keeping pretty low profiles since then.

Donald's eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, in particular hasn't exactly been stepping out at big events a whole lot since the removal fan showed up outside 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, with the star only making a handful of appearances throughout 2021. Her first public appearance since President Joe Biden replaced her dad in the Oval Office came in March, when Ivanka popped up in Florida (where the Trump's now reside) as she did some volunteer work by handing out food parcels (via People).

Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, seem to have made quite a life for themselves down in the Sunshine State since leaving Washington D.C. too. It was reported in July that Kushner was pivoting from a political career and instead started an investment firm in Miami after moving back there following the end of Donald's single term as president (via CNN).

But Ivanka just left the sunny warmth of Florida for weather a little more typical of the season as she just popped up for a rare public appearance that pretty much went almost totally under the radar.