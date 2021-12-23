The Tragic Death Of Actor Sally Ann Howes

Actor Sally Ann Howes died in her sleep on December 22 at the age of 91, according to Daily Mail. The New York Times first reported that Howes was rushed to a hospital in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, where she was eventually pronounced dead. Even though her legacy and career spanned over six decades, Howes was best known for playing Truly Scrumptious in "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" and replacing Julie Andrews on Broadway in "My Fair Lady," per The Hollywood Reporter.

Howes' name truly hit big time after she replaced Andrews in the "My Fair Lady" production on Broadway in 1958. Although, Howes did say that the audience was not pleased when she was brought on as the last-minute replacement for the matinee performance. "The audience felt cheated and I immediately felt I had been thrown to the wolves. By the end of the performance, I had turned them," Howes said, per Metro. Later on, Howes said that her performance that afternoon was "the best I ever had."

Howes was always known for rolling with the punches — and not shying away from a second act. "The moment you hit 45 — now it's 55 — your career changes," Howes, per The NYT. "You have to rethink everything, and you have to adjust. I was always aware of it because of the people I was brought up with. We saw careers go up and down and be killed off," Howes continued. "I've never prepared for anything. I've always jumped into the next thing, and therefore it's been a strange career. I enjoyed experimenting."