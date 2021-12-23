The Truth About William Shatner's Car Accident

William Shatner added to his expansive résumé in October when he traveled to space. The man, who is famous for portraying Captain James T. Kirk on the original "Star Trek," was one of four passengers on the second Blue Origin spacecraft to carry humans to space, per NPR. Upon returning from the 10-minute journey that involved going 351,000 feet into the air, and experiencing weightlessness, Shatner delivered a passionate speech to Jeff Bezos, the founder of Blue Origin.

"The covering of blue. This sheet, this blanket, this comforter that we have around," the actor described (via NPR). "Then suddenly you shoot through it all of the sudden, as though you're whipping a sheet off you when you're asleep, and you're looking into blackness, into black ugliness." Afterwards, Shatner continued to pontificate on Twitter when he described space travel as "the great ocean of truth lay all undiscovered before me."

Tragically, one of Shatner's crewmates on the Blue Origin died only weeks after their expedition. On November 11, Glen de Vries died in a plane crash, per BBC. He was aboard a single engine Cessna that went down in a wooded area in New Jersey. De Vries was an instrument-rated private pilot and the other passenger on the plane, Thomas Fischer, owned a flight school, per NBC New York. The next month, Shatner was involved in a frightening crash of his own.