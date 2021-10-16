William Shatner Issues Grave Warning After His Trip To Space
Space travel is the new thing for the world's super-rich, with a slew of celebrities ready to that giant leap for mankind by rocketing up into the atmosphere to see Earth in a way most of us normal folk could ever only dream of.
One of those famous faces going all zero gravity on us is a man who's no stranger to outer space (only in a very different way), "Star Trek" legend William Shatner. With a little help from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Shatner became the oldest person to go into space with a trip on his Blue Origin rocket, which launched into the atmosphere on October 13, per Sky News.
Shatner headed into space with three other people and spent 10 minutes looking down at the Earth in all its glory. He was clearly filled with emotion when he touched back down on our little planet, saying while speaking to Bezos, who was awaiting the Blue Origin's safe return in Texas, that he'd had "the most profound experience" on the rocket ship and was "so filled with emotion about what just happened."
Now, the "Miss Congeniality" actor has had a little more time to reflect on his revolutionary space flight — and he's issued an incredibly grave message for those of us on this spinning rock.
William Shatner's climate change plea
William Shatner spoke candidly about going into space during an appearance on CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time" on October 15, where he issued a frank warning about the damage humans are doing to the planet after seeing the globe first-hand.
Shatner — who slammed Prince William's take on space travel — told Cuomo that he was "moved to tears by what [he] saw" while 65 miles above the Earth, and was "overwhelmed by sadness and empathy" for the planet. "Space is cold and ominous and ugly, and it really threatens death. There's death there. And you look down, and there's this warm, nurturing planet," he described.
The clearly emotional star then issued a plea to everyone to do what they can to help save the environment, admitting, "we're at the tipping point, we haven't got time to wait 30 years and argue about a few billion dollars. Burying your head in the sand another instant about global warming and the destruction of the planet is suicide for all of us." Shatner appeared to be referring to Congress' negotiations about President Joe Biden's Build Back Better Plan.
"What is tragic is if our children, especially our children's children, don't have a chance to be part of this beautiful thing we call Earth," the teary actor added, referring to climate change, "and it's just sad."