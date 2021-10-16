William Shatner Issues Grave Warning After His Trip To Space

Space travel is the new thing for the world's super-rich, with a slew of celebrities ready to that giant leap for mankind by rocketing up into the atmosphere to see Earth in a way most of us normal folk could ever only dream of.

One of those famous faces going all zero gravity on us is a man who's no stranger to outer space (only in a very different way), "Star Trek" legend William Shatner. With a little help from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Shatner became the oldest person to go into space with a trip on his Blue Origin rocket, which launched into the atmosphere on October 13, per Sky News.

Shatner headed into space with three other people and spent 10 minutes looking down at the Earth in all its glory. He was clearly filled with emotion when he touched back down on our little planet, saying while speaking to Bezos, who was awaiting the Blue Origin's safe return in Texas, that he'd had "the most profound experience" on the rocket ship and was "so filled with emotion about what just happened."

Now, the "Miss Congeniality" actor has had a little more time to reflect on his revolutionary space flight — and he's issued an incredibly grave message for those of us on this spinning rock.