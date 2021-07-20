Jeff Bezos Sends Internet Into A Frenzy After Space Landing Comments

One small step for man, one giant step for ... Amazon? On July 20, The New York Times reported that Amazon owner and world's richest man Jeff Bezos went to space. According to the outlet, Bezos boarded a rocket and capsule system that his Blue Origin space company had developed, in which he spent approximately 11 minutes traveling to space and back. Also in the rocket were Bezos' brother, Mark Bezos, an 82-year old pilot named Wally Funk, and an 18-year-old high school graduate, making the latter two the oldest and youngest people to ever go to space (via New York Post). "Big things start small. I told this crew when we got in today and we were sitting there on the pad, waiting to lift off ... I said, 'Guys ... when we get up there, there's going to be all kinds of adrenaline, all kinds of excitement, all kinds of novelty, but take a minute," Bezos told the New York Post.

Per The New York Times, the mission was a milestone for Bezos and Amazon, marking the first time a Blue Origin craft had carried passengers to space. Moving forward, Bezos reportedly plans to shuttle the wealthy on more outer space joy rides. It sounds like a good idea (or at least a novel one) — but Twitter had a different take, especially after the multi-billionaire thanked Amazon employees and customers who had "paid for all of this."