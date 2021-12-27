Who Is Kim Cattrall's Boyfriend, Russell Thomas?
Kim Cattrall is very much in love — and she is not afraid of showing it. The "Sex and the City" alum just posted a new photo of her snuggling up to boyfriend Russell Thomas on her Instagram page. It looks like they had a Christmas date at the Kew Gardens in London, and both were all smiles. "Have a peaceful healthy Christmas Holidays. Don't miss #ChristmasAtKew @kewgardens A real treat!" she wrote in the caption.
Apart from Cattrall's occasional Instagram posts with Thomas, not much is known about the actor's boyfriend. It doesn't seem like he's big on social media, either. But what we do know is that he's the first man Cattrall has introduced to the public since her split from Alan Wyse in 2009. The two have also been an item since 2018 after she made them Instagram official.
"It's just so easy," said Cattrall of her relationship with Thomas to People In September 2020. "I'm very comfortable around him. He's a firecracker and he's got a wicked sense of humor. And he's easy on the eyes!" It looks like both are happily in love, so we may be seeing more of Thomas on Cattrall's Instagram in the foreseeable future. Here's what we do know about their relationship so far.
Kim Cattrall and Russell Thomas met each other online
Talk about modern romance! Like many couples these days, the internet lent a hand in bringing Kim Cattrall and Russell Thomas closer together. The actor revealed they met at BBC where Thomas previously worked, but it wasn't until they followed each other on Twitter that they actually talked. "Russell and I met at the BBC ... and we liked each other. He followed me and I followed him on Twitter, he direct messaged me. It was very, very modern it's just been very easy," she told Glamour UK.
But, what's surprising is Thomas made an effort to visit her in Canada to further their relationship. "We kind of liked each other, we kept in touch and then he came out to Vancouver," she told People. "It was very brave of him because we didn't really know each other than having a few meals together. But he came and we got along great, and we've been together ever since!"
Cattrall admits that she and Thomas are now inseparable and even have a shared routine. Bonding over their British roots, they never go a day without tea. "The day starts with a cup of tea. It's hot water over a tea bag, with milk, no sugar and exactly the right temperature. It's very British!" She also revealed that Thomas may just be The One. "I love him," she added. "And he was worth waiting for."