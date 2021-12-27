Who Is Kim Cattrall's Boyfriend, Russell Thomas?

Talk about modern romance! Like many couples these days, the internet lent a hand in bringing Kim Cattrall and Russell Thomas closer together. The actor revealed they met at BBC where Thomas previously worked, but it wasn't until they followed each other on Twitter that they actually talked. "Russell and I met at the BBC ... and we liked each other. He followed me and I followed him on Twitter, he direct messaged me. It was very, very modern it's just been very easy," she told Glamour UK.

But, what's surprising is Thomas made an effort to visit her in Canada to further their relationship. "We kind of liked each other, we kept in touch and then he came out to Vancouver," she told People. "It was very brave of him because we didn't really know each other than having a few meals together. But he came and we got along great, and we've been together ever since!"

Cattrall admits that she and Thomas are now inseparable and even have a shared routine. Bonding over their British roots, they never go a day without tea. "The day starts with a cup of tea. It's hot water over a tea bag, with milk, no sugar and exactly the right temperature. It's very British!" She also revealed that Thomas may just be The One. "I love him," she added. "And he was worth waiting for."