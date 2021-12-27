Why The Armed Intruder Outside Windsor Castle Was Scarier Than We Originally Suspected

Queen Elizabeth got quite the surprise from an unexpected guest on Christmas day this year... and no it wasn't from a certain jolly man dressed in a red suit bearing gifts.

As reported by CNN, a 19-year-old armed intruder made his way onto the grounds of Windsor Castle where the queen opted to celebrate the holiday due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Fortunately, the suspect was apprehended shortly after and no one was harmed — including Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles who were also at the castle at the time of the incident. "The man has been arrested on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in custody at this time," Superintendent Rebecca Mears of the Thames Valley Police said in the statement. "Members of the Royal Family have been informed about the incident," she continued.

But what makes this incident scarier than we originally thought? Let's take a walk down memory lane, shall we?