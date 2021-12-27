Is This How Julia Roberts Stays So Fit?
Even though she is one of the biggest names in the film industry, Julia Roberts, for the most part, has kept a very low profile in recent years, opting to spend time with her family at their New Mexico ranch rather than hit the red carpet for Hollywood events. And while Roberts did admit to not wanting to be an actor when she grew up, she became one along with a household name thanks to her million dollar smile.
Speaking about her life in the mountains, she told Oprah back in 2002, "It's peaceful, and it's a relief. I always say you can't be in a bad mood here. I don't know if it's New Mexico or just the mountains, but you can't be silly in a negative way." All that positivity might be the reason Roberts has managed to stay and feel so youthful throughout the years. She told the Irish Independent in 2012, "Getting older to me is nice. You are released from certain concepts."
Over the years, the "Pretty Woman" star has revealed how she manages to stay so fit.
Julia Roberts reveals her secret to her success
During an interview with InStyle back in 2018, Julia Roberts admitted that when it comes to her health, she and her family try to take a mindful approach when it comes to eating in moderation. "We definitely try to eat mindfully," she said (via Daily Mail), while also adding, "As I always say to my kids, 'You have to eat the good stuff to get the good stuff."
She also told the Irish Independent in 2012 that while she doesn't love to exercise, she loves how she feels after a good strenuous workout and often does "body work" with a trainer four times a week that includes lunges, push-ups, and crunches. If that weren't enough, Roberts also loves to play tennis, swim, bicycle, and do Pilates. "Accomplishment, clarity, energy, strength, joy ... these are all things I give myself through working out, and I can feel it in everything I do," she said.
And while there's no doubt that Roberts is one of the most active — if not also fittest — stars in the industry, she confesses to having a sweet tooth, too. She told Vanity Fair in 2008 that she never says no to a cookie, "Because I've never met a cookie I didn't like." Seriously, can we love this woman anymore?