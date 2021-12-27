Is This How Julia Roberts Stays So Fit?

Even though she is one of the biggest names in the film industry, Julia Roberts, for the most part, has kept a very low profile in recent years, opting to spend time with her family at their New Mexico ranch rather than hit the red carpet for Hollywood events. And while Roberts did admit to not wanting to be an actor when she grew up, she became one along with a household name thanks to her million dollar smile.

Speaking about her life in the mountains, she told Oprah back in 2002, "It's peaceful, and it's a relief. I always say you can't be in a bad mood here. I don't know if it's New Mexico or just the mountains, but you can't be silly in a negative way." All that positivity might be the reason Roberts has managed to stay and feel so youthful throughout the years. She told the Irish Independent in 2012, "Getting older to me is nice. You are released from certain concepts."

Over the years, the "Pretty Woman" star has revealed how she manages to stay so fit.