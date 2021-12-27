Who Is JoJo's Fiance, Dexter Darden?
Singer-songwriter JoJo is engaged! JoJo, born Joanna Levesque, accepted a proposal from boyfriend Dexter Darden over the Christmas holiday, Page Six reported. The singer announced their big news in an adorable Instagram post that sees the fiances celebrating the engagement, which took place over JoJo's birthday on December 20.
"forever with YOU? Sign me UP," JoJo wrote. "celebrating Christmas a whole fiancé !!! the most thoughtful, creative, positive, handsome, strong, loving, uplifting human being asked me to marry him. so obviously I said YESSS !!!" The "Too Little Too Late" singer went on to call the proposal "the most epic birthday surprise ever," revealing her beau flew out their family and close friends to share the exciting moment with them.
JoJo's journey to find the one hasn't been so easy. The star opened up to People last year about the missteps she took in her past relationships. "I self-sabotaged because I didn't feel worthy of a loving, lasting relationship," JoJo told the outlet. "I didn't love myself. I am actively practicing self-love. It's not just something you arrive at — I need to really work at it." It seems after putting in the work, JoJo has found her person. According to The Sun, the couple has been dating for over a year after JoJo first began posting pics of Darden to her social media in 2020. So, who exactly is the singer's future husband?
Dexter Darden is all about JoJo
JoJo's new fiance Dexter Darden shares the Hollywood spotlight with the "Leave (Get Out)" singer. Darden has an impressive rap-sheet in television and film. According to his IMDb page, the actor most notably starred in "The Maze Runner" trilogy and the "Saved By The Bell" reboot on Peacock. Though his biggest success has been on screen, Darden shares his fiancee's love of music. "I've always been a singer-songwriter," Darden told HollywoodLife. "Being a singer-songwriter, you have a way with words that are impactful if you can portray them in the right way."
Darden isn't afraid to go the extra mile for his fiancee. The actor revealed in an interview with PopSugar the most romantic thing he had ever done for JoJo prior to their engagement. "We weren't going to have the opportunity to see each other for at least a month, so I called her manager to get her flight information," he recalled. "We both had a connecting flight back to Los Angeles that was leaving at the same time but from different cities. I changed my connecting flight to where she was taking off from just so that we could fly back to LA together."
Before the news of their engagement, Darden praised his future wife on Instagram as the woman he "prayed for." "Thank you for challenging me, Pushing me to be the best Man I can be, and Making me smile when no one else can," he wrote.