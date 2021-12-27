Who Is JoJo's Fiance, Dexter Darden?

Singer-songwriter JoJo is engaged! JoJo, born Joanna Levesque, accepted a proposal from boyfriend Dexter Darden over the Christmas holiday, Page Six reported. The singer announced their big news in an adorable Instagram post that sees the fiances celebrating the engagement, which took place over JoJo's birthday on December 20.

"forever with YOU? Sign me UP," JoJo wrote. "celebrating Christmas a whole fiancé !!! the most thoughtful, creative, positive, handsome, strong, loving, uplifting human being asked me to marry him. so obviously I said YESSS !!!" The "Too Little Too Late" singer went on to call the proposal "the most epic birthday surprise ever," revealing her beau flew out their family and close friends to share the exciting moment with them.

JoJo's journey to find the one hasn't been so easy. The star opened up to People last year about the missteps she took in her past relationships. "I self-sabotaged because I didn't feel worthy of a loving, lasting relationship," JoJo told the outlet. "I didn't love myself. I am actively practicing self-love. It's not just something you arrive at — I need to really work at it." It seems after putting in the work, JoJo has found her person. According to The Sun, the couple has been dating for over a year after JoJo first began posting pics of Darden to her social media in 2020. So, who exactly is the singer's future husband?