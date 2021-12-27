The Real Reason Camila Cabello Is Taking A Break From Social Media

Camila Cabello has been busy recently. In addition to working on new music, she sold her Los Angeles mansion for $4.3 million this month, which she bought in 2019, as per People. The move came just one month after her breakup with fellow singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes. The duo announced the end of their two-year relationship on their Instagram Stories.

In a joint statement, they wrote that they "started [their] relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends," adding that their "love for one another as humans is stronger than ever." A source close to the former couple told People that after the intensity of the COVID-19 lockdown where Cabello and Mendes thrived in their honeymoon phase, normal life proved too much for them to handle as a couple. Their careers, in particular, took them "in different directions."

The "Havana" singer has found success in her solo career after leaving the all-girl band Fifth Harmony back in 2016. However, her success as a young artist hasn't come without its downsides. In an interview with Page Six in September, Cabello admitted there have been times over the years that she has gotten so caught up in work that she starts to burn out and lives "with a really high amount of anxiety." She has had to find ways to manage the stress of her career and take care of her mental health, which includes setting limits around social media use.