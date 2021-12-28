Vanessa Bryant Is Breaking Hearts With What She Just Said About Kobe And Gianna
Vanessa Bryant brought all the emotions to NBA fans after the widow of the late Kobe Bryant shared a touching message for the Christmas holiday.
The NBA legend and his daughter Gianna Bryant lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, back in January 2020. Since, the "Queen Mamba," as Kobe used to call her, has been leading the Bryant family's organizations, raising their three girls Natalia, Bianka, and Capri, and even filed a complaint against Los Angeles County over leaked photos of her late husband and daughter's remains at the crash site.
In an effort to continue her late husband's legacy, Vanessa accepted Kobe's posthumous Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Honor in May and stood before fans to tell the world, "There will never be anyone like Kobe. Kobe was one of a kind. He was special, he was humble off the court but bigger than life."
"To all of our close friends and family that have been present for my girls and I, thank you. That list is long and it takes a village but know that your kindness and love does not go unappreciated," Vanessa continued. "I know that Kobe is thankful that you're all coming through for his girls." Friends of the Bryant's have stepped up to help Vanessa keep her little girls busy, including participating in some Bryant family holiday traditions.
Vanessa Bryant is continuing this family Christmas tradition
In a series of Instagram posts, Vanessa Bryant showed fans just how the Bryant family is keeping their Christmas traditions alive with the help of their famous friends.
The wife of late NBA player Kobe Bryant took their three girls, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri, on a trip to New York City for the Christmas holiday, and embarked on what she called a "Christmas Tradition with [her] girls" — ice skating at the Rockefeller Center. TV personality and BFF to Vanessa, Lala Anthony even joined in on the fun, helping Vanessa cater to her youngest daughters. The traditions continued with the annual Bryant family holiday card, where Vanessa and her three girls dressed in matching greens and whites. Shared to Instagram with the caption, "Happy Holidays, [Love], the Bryant Family," fans got emotional as the second slide, which featured the family's last Christmas photo with the late Kobe and Gianna Bryant. The throwback Christmas card featured the words, "Always together, never apart together forever in our hearts."
As the city of Los Angeles prepares to honor the two-year anniversary of Kobe and Gianna's death, Vanessa is staying strong for her family, telling People back in March that its her girls who help her "smile through the pain." Vanessa continued, "The best way to describe it is that Kobe and Gigi motivate me to keep going. They inspire me to try harder and be better every day. Their love is unconditional and they motivate me in so many different ways."