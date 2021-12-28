Vanessa Bryant Is Breaking Hearts With What She Just Said About Kobe And Gianna

Vanessa Bryant brought all the emotions to NBA fans after the widow of the late Kobe Bryant shared a touching message for the Christmas holiday.

The NBA legend and his daughter Gianna Bryant lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, back in January 2020. Since, the "Queen Mamba," as Kobe used to call her, has been leading the Bryant family's organizations, raising their three girls Natalia, Bianka, and Capri, and even filed a complaint against Los Angeles County over leaked photos of her late husband and daughter's remains at the crash site.

In an effort to continue her late husband's legacy, Vanessa accepted Kobe's posthumous Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Honor in May and stood before fans to tell the world, "There will never be anyone like Kobe. Kobe was one of a kind. He was special, he was humble off the court but bigger than life."

"To all of our close friends and family that have been present for my girls and I, thank you. That list is long and it takes a village but know that your kindness and love does not go unappreciated," Vanessa continued. "I know that Kobe is thankful that you're all coming through for his girls." Friends of the Bryant's have stepped up to help Vanessa keep her little girls busy, including participating in some Bryant family holiday traditions.