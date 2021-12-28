Emma Watson Reveals Which Harry Potter Star She 'Fell In Love With'

Many Harry Potter fans will ring in New Year's Day 2022 with their friends from the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. On January 1, 2022, the franchise celebrates its first film's 20th anniversary with a HBO Max special reuniting Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, as well as beloved villains Ralph Fiennes (Voldemort), Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix LeStrange), and Tom Felton (the ultimate love-to-hate antagonist, Draco Malfoy). "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts," in addition to a new mid-development "Harry Potter" series, has reignited enthusiasm not just amongst fans, but the cast members themselves. Radcliffe, Harry Potter himself, said in a teaser clip (via the Daily Mail), "Every part of my life is connected to 'Potter' and to Leavesden," he remarked, adding, "My first girlfriends were here. ... It all spirals out from the 'Potter' set somewhere."

Watson echoed Radcliffe's sentiments, sharing with her Instagram followers that "'Harry Potter' was my home, my family, my world and Hermione (still is) my favorite fictional character of all time. I am proud not just of what we as group contributed as actors to the franchise but also as the children that became young adults that walked that path."

As for those times as children, Watson couldn't help but admit that she actually had strong feelings for one of her fellow "Harry Potter" castmates. And it might not be the one you expect...