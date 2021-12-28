Emma Watson Reveals Which Harry Potter Star She 'Fell In Love With'
Many Harry Potter fans will ring in New Year's Day 2022 with their friends from the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. On January 1, 2022, the franchise celebrates its first film's 20th anniversary with a HBO Max special reuniting Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, as well as beloved villains Ralph Fiennes (Voldemort), Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix LeStrange), and Tom Felton (the ultimate love-to-hate antagonist, Draco Malfoy). "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts," in addition to a new mid-development "Harry Potter" series, has reignited enthusiasm not just amongst fans, but the cast members themselves. Radcliffe, Harry Potter himself, said in a teaser clip (via the Daily Mail), "Every part of my life is connected to 'Potter' and to Leavesden," he remarked, adding, "My first girlfriends were here. ... It all spirals out from the 'Potter' set somewhere."
Watson echoed Radcliffe's sentiments, sharing with her Instagram followers that "'Harry Potter' was my home, my family, my world and Hermione (still is) my favorite fictional character of all time. I am proud not just of what we as group contributed as actors to the franchise but also as the children that became young adults that walked that path."
As for those times as children, Watson couldn't help but admit that she actually had strong feelings for one of her fellow "Harry Potter" castmates. And it might not be the one you expect...
Emma Watson admits to once being thirsty for Tom Felton on-set
As it turns out, Draco won Hermione over in real life with a classroom drawing, and it is a cute story.
"I walked into the room where we were having tutoring," Emma Watson recalled (via the Daily Mail). "The assignment that had been given was to draw what you thought God looked like, and Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard. And... I just fell in love with him." So strong was young Watson's crush that she would "come in every day and look for his number on the call sheet... and if his name was on the call sheet, it was an extra exciting day." Dang, girl.
Unfortunately, Felton felt close with his co-star in a different way. "He was three years above me and so for him he was like, 'You're like my little sister,'" Watson explained. Felton himself addressed his knowledge of Watson's crush in the reunion special, too. "I was in the hair and make-up chair and someone said something along the lines of, 'Yeah, she had a crush on you,'" the actor recalled, per the Mail, describing a close "kinship" between the two. Still, this wasn't the first time Felton discussed Watson's crush on him. As he told Access Hollywood in 2011, they "eventually became good friends, and we can laugh about it now."
Alas, with Watson in a serious relationship with Leo Robinton, according to Bustle, it looks like Slytherin/Gryffindor shippers are not getting their happy ending... at least not yet.