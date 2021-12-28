Who Is Rebel Wilson's Supposed New Boyfriend, Matt Reid?

Comedic actor Rebel Wilson may have a new man in her life. The relationship speculation comes almost a year after her breakup from boyfriend Jacob Busch in February. Page Six reported at the time that sources close to Wilson and the Anheuser-Busch heir said their relationship had "run its course." Wilson later opened up about staying busy to move on from the split. "Any kind of breakup is hard and not ideal," Wilson told Extra. "I feel like, I don't know if it's turning 40 or coming into your own... I feel in a really good place," she continued, "I am so busy with work, doing 'Pooch Perfect' now, and I have three movies to shoot after this."

Months after her split from Busch, Wilson told People she "did date a few people over the summer and I had a really nice time." However, the "Pitch Perfect" star clarified, "I'm currently single and looking for the right person. So we'll see."

Now, It appears Wilson may have found that right person in her rumored new boyfriend, Matt Reid.