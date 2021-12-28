Who Is Rebel Wilson's Supposed New Boyfriend, Matt Reid?
Comedic actor Rebel Wilson may have a new man in her life. The relationship speculation comes almost a year after her breakup from boyfriend Jacob Busch in February. Page Six reported at the time that sources close to Wilson and the Anheuser-Busch heir said their relationship had "run its course." Wilson later opened up about staying busy to move on from the split. "Any kind of breakup is hard and not ideal," Wilson told Extra. "I feel like, I don't know if it's turning 40 or coming into your own... I feel in a really good place," she continued, "I am so busy with work, doing 'Pooch Perfect' now, and I have three movies to shoot after this."
Months after her split from Busch, Wilson told People she "did date a few people over the summer and I had a really nice time." However, the "Pitch Perfect" star clarified, "I'm currently single and looking for the right person. So we'll see."
Now, It appears Wilson may have found that right person in her rumored new boyfriend, Matt Reid.
Rebel Wilson seems to be dating tennis star Matt Reid
Rebel Wilson got spotted getting close with pro athlete Matt Reid in paparazzi shots published by the Daily Mail on December 25. The pics see Wilson and Reid enjoying each other's company on a dressed-down outing at a Sydney cafe.
According to his profile on a Tennis website, Reid was born in 1990 and hails from Wilson's native Australia. Reid debuted Wilson on his Instagram earlier in December as his date to The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards. His post saw the tennis star hanging with "awesome crew" Wilson and "Bachelor" star Brittany Hockley, who is rumored to have connected the supposed new couple, as Hockley is dating Aussie tennis player Jordan Thompson. Big-time tennis fan Wilson posted a pic to Instagram with Reid and Hockley back in September at the U.S. Open. "Hottest support squad in the game," Wilson captioned the snap of the trio hanging out on center court.
With a new rumored romance, Wilson seems to be optimistic about what's ahead in 2022. The actor reflected on the past year in a lengthy Instagram post and appeared to hint at more positive things coming her way. "You know how I've been theming my years for the past few years?" wrote Wilson. "Well this year was The Year of The Rainbow ... after the storm always comes the rainbow." Shine on, lady!