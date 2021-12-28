Anderson Cooper's Resurfaced Interview With Bill Gates Has People Talking

Early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, Anderson Cooper had an emotional on-air moment. In April 2020, the veteran news reporter was interviewing Katie Coelho whose husband Jonathan Coelho died from the respiratory virus at 32-years-old. As Cooper spoke to Coelho on CNN via video he started to read the note her husband left behind, but the anchor became choked up. "He wrote a note that he," Cooper said before pausing to keep from crying on-air. "That he left in his phone and part of it reads 'I love you guys with all my heart and you've given me the best life I could have ever asked for.'" Once again, Cooper began to lose composure and apologized to Coelho. "Jonathan's good with his words, huh?" she replied during the tender moment.

In September, after availability for the COVID-19 vaccines became widespread, Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared on "Anderson Cooper 360°" and talked about how critical those vaccines were for the public. "The data are overwhelming to show why it is so important, if we want to get this outbreak under control in this country, to get vaccinated," Fauci said. The Chief Medical Advisor to the president also touched on federal mandates the White House passed to encourage vaccine uptake. "I think the president is being somewhat moderate in his demand," Fauci said, per The Week.

Cut to December, and an old interview Cooper conducted with Bill Gates about vaccines has some people riled up.