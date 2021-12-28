Katharine McPhee's Revealing Pic 10 Months After Giving Birth Has People In Awe

Katharine McPhee and David Foster had a son, their first child together, in February. The couple were married in 2019 after originally meeting on "American Idol" in 2006, per People. Although the child was McPhee's first, Foster was already a veteran dad as he previously had five daughters.

In the months that followed the birth of their child, the couple slowly started revealing details about their son. Apparently, McPhee and Foster had not settled on a name before she went to the hospital to give birth. While she was in labor, Foster pitched the name Rennie David Foster after his sister suggested it in a group text. "It was his great-grandfather's name, his great-uncle's name," McPhee said while revealing the baby's name on "Today & Hoda and Jenna" in March. Once the singer gave birth to baby Rennie, she was overcome with emotion. "I mean, just everyone talks about it, but the love that you have, it just is like a heart explosion," she told Hollywood Life in October. Being a mother realigned McPhee's priorities, as landing her next job became less critical. "It's the most important task of your entire life, at least that's what it feels for me," McPhee said about motherhood.

The "Country Comfort" star gave the world a glimpse of Rennie's face in a photo dump on Instagram following a trip to her husband's native Canada. A few months later, Foster shared an eye-catching snap of the new mom when the couple went to Hawaii.