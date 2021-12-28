The Tragic Death Of NFL Icon John Madden

Legendary NFL coach and broadcaster John Madden has died, according to TMZ. He was 85 years old. The National Football League announced the sad news on December 28, noting that Madden died unexpectedly that morning. Roger Goodell, the league's commissioner, said, "Nobody loved football more than Coach." Goodell continued, "He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today."

Madden made a name for himself as the head coach of the Oakland Raiders but perhaps became even more iconic when he joined Pat Summerall as a color commentator. That career led to perhaps the most memorable aspect of his career — the use of his voice for the "Madden" series of video games, created by E.A. Sports, which is still in production.

As of this writing, there was no cause of death announced. Madden is survived by his wife, Virginia, and their two sons, Joseph and Michael. And although the family has yet to speak out, many others have shared their condolences.