The Tragic Death Of NFL Icon John Madden
Legendary NFL coach and broadcaster John Madden has died, according to TMZ. He was 85 years old. The National Football League announced the sad news on December 28, noting that Madden died unexpectedly that morning. Roger Goodell, the league's commissioner, said, "Nobody loved football more than Coach." Goodell continued, "He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today."
Madden made a name for himself as the head coach of the Oakland Raiders but perhaps became even more iconic when he joined Pat Summerall as a color commentator. That career led to perhaps the most memorable aspect of his career — the use of his voice for the "Madden" series of video games, created by E.A. Sports, which is still in production.
As of this writing, there was no cause of death announced. Madden is survived by his wife, Virginia, and their two sons, Joseph and Michael. And although the family has yet to speak out, many others have shared their condolences.
John Madden made a lasting impression
A wide range of people took to social media to express their condolences after they found out John Madden had died. From fans to fellow broadcasters, to owners and coaches (both past and current), Madden seemed to have made an impact on a large portion of society, and people recalled just how much Madden affected their lives. "First job out of college in '96 was as PR intern with Green Bay Packers. Meeting John Madden when he came in with CBS broadcast team was a thrill," ESPN analyst Jim Nagy tweeted. He added, "I was literally the lowest man on the totem pole and he was always down to earth and gracious with his time. Sad day for football."
"I am not aware of anyone who has made a more meaningful impact on the National Football League than John Madden. And I know of no one who loved the game more," Jerry Jones, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, said in a statement, per TMZ. And Dan Rather wrote on Twitter, "Few approached life with the joy of legendary football coach & broadcaster John Madden. A colleague at CBS, he was a gentleman with a boisterous sense of humor. On the sidelines & in the booth, this voluble mountain of energy was a trailblazer. A golden era ends with his passing."
Madden was an incredible coach, player, and broadcaster, and he will be missed.