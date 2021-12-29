Daniel Radcliffe's Secret Crush On The Harry Potter Set Is Not Who You Think
Fans of the Harry Potter books and films were thrilled to learn that the stars of the franchise would appear in a reunion, entitled "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts," which is set to release in early 2022, as per Elle. The TV special will feature many of the stars that make up the cast of the eight films, including Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), and Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), among many others.
The goal of the reunion is for the cast and crew members to share their experiences of creating the Harry Potter movies. Executive producer Casey Patterson gave a statement about what fans can expect from the TV special, as per Entertainment Weekly. "There's magic in the air here with this incredible cast, as they all return home to the original sets of Hogwarts," said Patterson, adding, "they ... take their fans on a very special and personal journey, through the making of these incredible films."
A teaser shows various cast members reflecting on aspects of the Harry Potter world, including filming scenes in the Great Hall, as per NBC News. Radcliffe admitted that upon completion of the final film, he felt that "the most meaningful thing in our life was done." However, he realized that this was not the case because the films live on. He also revealed that during his years on set, he had a crush on an unlikely co-star.
Daniel Radcliffe didn't mind the age difference
In a teaser ahead of the Sky Max and HBO Max reunion show "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts," Daniel Radcliffe revealed that he had a crush on co-star Helena Bonham Carter when he was a teenager filming the Harry Potter movies, as per Daily Mail. No one could have guessed that the actor behind Harry Potter would ever imagine himself in a romantic light with one of his character's enemies, Bellatrix Lestrange, but this is exactly what happened.
Radcliffe wasn't bothered in the least by the 23-year age difference either. When the cast completed the final scene of the eighth Harry Potter film, the "Kill Your Darlings" star sent Carter a love letter, in which he wrote, "It was a pleasure being your co-star." He added that he loved her and wished he had been born sooner so he could have a "chance" with her.
In an interview he conducted with Carter in 2012, Radcliffe began flirting a bit when he approached the subject of her character in the Harry Potter movies, as per Interview Magazine. Radcliffe commented that Lastrange was "one of the scariest characters" in the franchise, adding, "But I think it's fair to say that she is very playful and quite sexy as well." Carter told her co-star that she had to invent the villain's character a bit. "So I think, Okay, I've got to be scary," she said. "But then also ... you want to have fun being naughty."