Daniel Radcliffe's Secret Crush On The Harry Potter Set Is Not Who You Think

Fans of the Harry Potter books and films were thrilled to learn that the stars of the franchise would appear in a reunion, entitled "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts," which is set to release in early 2022, as per Elle. The TV special will feature many of the stars that make up the cast of the eight films, including Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), and Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), among many others.

The goal of the reunion is for the cast and crew members to share their experiences of creating the Harry Potter movies. Executive producer Casey Patterson gave a statement about what fans can expect from the TV special, as per Entertainment Weekly. "There's magic in the air here with this incredible cast, as they all return home to the original sets of Hogwarts," said Patterson, adding, "they ... take their fans on a very special and personal journey, through the making of these incredible films."

A teaser shows various cast members reflecting on aspects of the Harry Potter world, including filming scenes in the Great Hall, as per NBC News. Radcliffe admitted that upon completion of the final film, he felt that "the most meaningful thing in our life was done." However, he realized that this was not the case because the films live on. He also revealed that during his years on set, he had a crush on an unlikely co-star.