Tyler Perry Reveals The Reason For Setbacks In His Weight Loss

Tyler Perry is making headlines after sharing a photo of his weight loss journey on Instagram. Not only did his buff physique capture his followers' attention, but his upbeat attitude in the face of setbacks did, too.

But that's not the only reason the billionaire actor-director and media mogul is in the news right now. Perry is part of the all-star cast of "Don't Look Up," the latest film from Adam McKay, a dark comedy about a comet heading towards earth. Perry plays a talk show host who interviews scientists Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.

The actor-director got help for his talk show host role from friends (and talk show hosts) Michael Strahan and Joe Scarborough, he told Josh at the Movies. Perry revealed he reached out to the hosts because he admires their work. Perry sent Strahan and Scarborough the script and asked them, "Why don't you read this and send it back to me on your iPhone? Just tape it. And they did." The CEO of Tyler Perry Studios continued, "But those guys are professional journalists. This guy I played is not that. They were very helpful in pulling that off and helping me to pull that off."

Speaking of pulling things off, it's clear that Perry is pulling off his weight loss journey — despite his recent setback.