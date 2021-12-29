Tyler Perry Reveals The Reason For Setbacks In His Weight Loss
Tyler Perry is making headlines after sharing a photo of his weight loss journey on Instagram. Not only did his buff physique capture his followers' attention, but his upbeat attitude in the face of setbacks did, too.
But that's not the only reason the billionaire actor-director and media mogul is in the news right now. Perry is part of the all-star cast of "Don't Look Up," the latest film from Adam McKay, a dark comedy about a comet heading towards earth. Perry plays a talk show host who interviews scientists Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.
The actor-director got help for his talk show host role from friends (and talk show hosts) Michael Strahan and Joe Scarborough, he told Josh at the Movies. Perry revealed he reached out to the hosts because he admires their work. Perry sent Strahan and Scarborough the script and asked them, "Why don't you read this and send it back to me on your iPhone? Just tape it. And they did." The CEO of Tyler Perry Studios continued, "But those guys are professional journalists. This guy I played is not that. They were very helpful in pulling that off and helping me to pull that off."
Speaking of pulling things off, it's clear that Perry is pulling off his weight loss journey — despite his recent setback.
Tyler Perry's weight loss journey was sidelined by surgery, but he's not giving up
On December 28, Tyler Perry posted a throwback Instagram that detailed his weight loss journey and showed off his muscular physique.
"I took this picture this past September around my 52nd birthday. I was killing it in the gym," the media mogul wrote. "Right after that, I tore my meniscus and was told I needed surgery. I've gained about 12 lbs since." While Perry noted that the surgery made him feel like he was starting over, he's not giving up! "Sometimes life will set you back, but as long as you have a breath in your body, you have to keep fighting," he advised. "I'll get it back when I recover. Happy New Year! Let's get after it in 2022. Who's with me?"
Perry first began his fitness and weight loss journey in 2020, turning heads last December after posting a pic of his fit body on Instagram. He captioned it, "This is what a midlife crisis looks like. I'm 51, single, and wondering what the next chapter in my life will look like." While the billionaire's relationship status is a bit confusing, he may not have been lonely for long. According to Page Six, Perry had been linked to girlfriend Gelila Bekele for a long time. She is the mother of his 7-year-old son Aman Tyler Perry.