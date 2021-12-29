Tom Brady Shows There Is No Love Lost Between Him And Bill Belichick
Even though Tom Brady and Bill Belichick enjoyed tremendous success together on the New England Patriots, the writing was on the wall for a few years that the two could not stay part of the same team. In 2018, two years before Brady left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a feature story exposed their tenuous relationship. "Those who know Belichick and Brady well are amazed that they've co-existed this long, two ruthless and proud self-made men," ESPN's Seth Wickersham wrote.
The legendary quarterback and coach have remained diplomatic when discussing each other in public. "Tom and I had a, I feel like a good relationship and a lot of production," Belichick said on "The Greg Hill Show" in September (via CBS Boston). When Belichick was asked why Brady left the Patriots, the coach put the onus on his former star player. "We weren't as good an option as Tampa, so I mean, you'd have to ask him about all of that," Belichick replied.
Publicly, Belichick may claim that it was Brady's decision to walk away from the franchise, but apparently a meeting between the quarterback and coach "ended with a 'blowup,'" according to ESPN. Meanwhile, Brady's wife, Gisele Bündchen, voiced her husband's displeasure with the Patriots. "He tells me, 'I love it so much, and I just want to go to work and feel appreciated and have fun,'" she said on the docu-series "Tom vs. Time" (via ESPN). After leaving the team, Brady has commented on how difficult Belichick can be.
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick spoke after facing off
Following the New England Patriots' 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills on December 26, a reporter tried to get Bill Belichick to discuss his New Year's resolutions during a post-game news conference. "Yeah, no. Not right now. Maybe next week" was Belichick's reply. That exchange delighted Tom Brady, who had a New Year's resolution of his own. "I want to be as brave and courageous as she was, asking that question to Coach Belichick after a loss," he joked on his "Let's Go!" podcast (via USA Today). Brady enjoyed hearing a reporter try to get the famously ornery coach to lighten up. "That was awesome," the quarterback said. "I could have predicted that answer. It's usually not the best time to ask a coach that, after a tough loss."
Brady and Belichick faced off against each other in October when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Patriots, and the two briefly embraced after the game. Later, they sat down for a conversation, but Brady was hesitant to release details. "Yeah, I mean, all those are personal," he said, per NBC Sports Boston. The quarterback touched on reports about his relationship with Belichick. "But nothing is really accurate that I ever see," Brady added.
The two remain cordial in the public eye, but their relationship was apparently tense while both were in New England. Reportedly, Belichick was so fed up with Brady and the Patriots that he fielded offers to join other teams in 2018, per ESPN's Seth Wickersham.