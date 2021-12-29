Tom Brady Shows There Is No Love Lost Between Him And Bill Belichick

Even though Tom Brady and Bill Belichick enjoyed tremendous success together on the New England Patriots, the writing was on the wall for a few years that the two could not stay part of the same team. In 2018, two years before Brady left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a feature story exposed their tenuous relationship. "Those who know Belichick and Brady well are amazed that they've co-existed this long, two ruthless and proud self-made men," ESPN's Seth Wickersham wrote.

The legendary quarterback and coach have remained diplomatic when discussing each other in public. "Tom and I had a, I feel like a good relationship and a lot of production," Belichick said on "The Greg Hill Show" in September (via CBS Boston). When Belichick was asked why Brady left the Patriots, the coach put the onus on his former star player. "We weren't as good an option as Tampa, so I mean, you'd have to ask him about all of that," Belichick replied.

Publicly, Belichick may claim that it was Brady's decision to walk away from the franchise, but apparently a meeting between the quarterback and coach "ended with a 'blowup,'" according to ESPN. Meanwhile, Brady's wife, Gisele Bündchen, voiced her husband's displeasure with the Patriots. "He tells me, 'I love it so much, and I just want to go to work and feel appreciated and have fun,'" she said on the docu-series "Tom vs. Time" (via ESPN). After leaving the team, Brady has commented on how difficult Belichick can be.