How Angelina Jolie May Have A Huge Impact On Women's Health

These days, Angelina Jolie's official profession seems to be better described as General Good-Deed-Doer than award-winning actor. She's famously a philanthropist, of course, particularly in countries like Cambodia, where her oldest child Maddox was born. But her good-deed-doing is not limited to assisting people in impoverished countries or adopting children. She's also been massively influential to the health of women and others right at home in the United States.

It all started a few years ago when Jolie got a voluntary, preemptive double mastectomy, removing both of her breasts, because a genetic test found that she was at high risk for developing breast cancer, according to an op-ed she wrote for The New York Times. The influential actor's surgery made major headlines at the time, and from the looks of things, it's had a positive influence both then and still today.

The gene Jolie tested positive for is called the BRCA gene — or at least it was. Now, it's often referred to as the "Angelina Jolie gene," or just "Jolie gene."