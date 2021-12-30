Inside The Death Of Kim Kardashian's Former Business Manager

This article contains mentions of domestic violence and homicide.

Los Angeles-based business manager Angela "Angie" Kukawski, who managed celebrities like Kim Kardashian, was reported missing on December 22, according to The Hollywood Reporter. On December 23, a local report said that Kukawski was found dead by the Los Angeles and Simi Valley police inside her vehicle, on Patricia Avenue in Simi Valley, per Variety.

The Ventura County medical examiner's office ruled Kukawski's death a homicide and her boyfriend, Jason Barker, was arrested and charged in connection with the murder, per authorities. He is being held on a $2 million bond, according to an L.A. County inmate intake filing (via Variety). The D.A. believes that Barker murdered "with the intent to cause cruel and extreme pain and suffering for the purpose of revenge, extortion, persuasion and for a sadistic purpose," according to TMZ. The police found the murder weapon — a knife — and they believe that Barker murdered Kukawski inside her Sherman Oaks home. They also believe Barker must have placed her body in the car and drove it to Simi Valley, per TMZ.

Kukawski previously worked at Boulevard Management in Woodland Hills, managing high-profile clients such as Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, Offset, and even the estate of Tupac Shakur, according to government filings and past associates (via Variety).