Inside The Death Of Kim Kardashian's Former Business Manager
This article contains mentions of domestic violence and homicide.
Los Angeles-based business manager Angela "Angie" Kukawski, who managed celebrities like Kim Kardashian, was reported missing on December 22, according to The Hollywood Reporter. On December 23, a local report said that Kukawski was found dead by the Los Angeles and Simi Valley police inside her vehicle, on Patricia Avenue in Simi Valley, per Variety.
The Ventura County medical examiner's office ruled Kukawski's death a homicide and her boyfriend, Jason Barker, was arrested and charged in connection with the murder, per authorities. He is being held on a $2 million bond, according to an L.A. County inmate intake filing (via Variety). The D.A. believes that Barker murdered "with the intent to cause cruel and extreme pain and suffering for the purpose of revenge, extortion, persuasion and for a sadistic purpose," according to TMZ. The police found the murder weapon — a knife — and they believe that Barker murdered Kukawski inside her Sherman Oaks home. They also believe Barker must have placed her body in the car and drove it to Simi Valley, per TMZ.
Kukawski previously worked at Boulevard Management in Woodland Hills, managing high-profile clients such as Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, Offset, and even the estate of Tupac Shakur, according to government filings and past associates (via Variety).
Angie Kukawski's colleagues and clients pay their respects
Angela Kukawski, also known as Angela Castro, was 55 years old and a mother of five when she died. Kukawaski was highly respected within her community and was described as "hard-working" and "a straight shooter" by a music business associate who previously worked with her, per Variety. Other colleagues and clients have released statements about Kukawski's death and the impact she made on them. "We are saddened and heartbroken by the loss of our colleague, Angie Kukawski," Todd Bozick and Lester Knispel of Boulevard Management told Variety. "Angie was a kind, wonderful person, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Our deepest condolences go out to all of Angie's family and friends."
The Kardashians and Jenners also released a statement to TMZ, reflecting back on their relationship with Kukawski. "Angela was truly the best. She cared about everyone of us and made things happen that were impossible," the statement said. "She will be greatly missed and we send our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones during this most difficult time."
Rest in peace, Angie Kukawaski.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233 or TTY 1−800−787−3224. You can also find more information, resources, and support at www.thehotline.org.