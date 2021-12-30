Avicii's Chilling Final Words Have Finally Been Revealed

In a new biography of Swedish DJ Avicii, journalist Måns Mosesson opens up the pages of the artist's journal to fans, revealing his final words.

The diary was reportedly written in Avicii's days in rehab, and shows the constant struggle the DJ went through in battling his addictions. "I had a hard time accepting never drinking again though strongly suggested from all doctors to wait at least a year before even having a beer. ... Of course, I didn't listen to the majority of the doctors, I listened to the couple who said it was okay if I was careful," Avicii wrote (via Us Weekly). "I was ignorant and naive and touring the world, still on the never-ending tour — because once you've circled it once, guess what? You start right back over again."

In the star's final days, Avicii goes into detail about pain he suffered and how he really felt about therapy. "Those days in hospital were the most anxiety and stress-free days I can remember the past six years, those were my true vacations, as depressing as it might sound," the artist wrote. Avicii's last words in his journal then read, "the shedding of the soul is the last attachment, before it restarts!"

Bergling's parents opened the Tim Bergling Foundation in Avicii's honor to "advocate for the recognition of suicide as a global health emergency," according to the organization's official website. "We support science-based organizations engaged in preventative actions against mental illness and suicide, particularly among young people," reads the foundation's mission statement.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ at​ 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).