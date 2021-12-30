The True Meaning Of When I'm Gone By Katy Perry And Alesso

KatyCats, rejoice — Katy Perry has returned to music on the new single "When I'm Gone" with Alesso. Perry first teased the new song on Instagram with a clip featuring herself and the DJ in a sleek, futuristic setting communicating via phone booth. "You know, I just think it's time to give them everything they want," the pop star announced in the video. "Let's do it," Alesso agreed.

The new dance track is Perry's first single since she released her 2020 album "Smile." Prior to that album, the singer announced she was taking a leave from the music spotlight for a while. "I've been on the road for like 10 years, so I'm just going to chill," Perry told Footwear News in 2018. "I feel like I've done a lot. I feel like I've rung the bell of being a pop star very loudly, and I'm very grateful for that." In her time off, Perry prioritized her mental health that had taken a hit since becoming a superstar. "It was so important for me to be broken," Perry told "Q on CBC" (via Billboard), "so that I could find my wholeness in a whole different way, and be more dimensional than just living my life like a thirsty pop star all the time."

After taking the time to find herself again, Perry is back and ready to show off her self-confidence on "When I'm Gone."