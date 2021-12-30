How Simon Cowell Tried To Save This Famous Singer's Life

Simon Cowell has made a name for himself as the brutally honest judge of popular talent shows, like "American Idol," "The X Factor," "Britain's Got Talent," and "America's Got Talent." But behind the stern stare and harsh words, the British record executive hides a generous heart. Contestants on his shows often report that Cowell takes a genuine interest in them behind the scenes. "Everyone is still surprised to learn that Simon is not a jerk. He's really a very, very nice guy. When I did the first performance on the show, I got done, and Simon Cowell came backstage ... and just talked to me, wanted to find out a little bit more about me," former "AGT" contestant Noah Guthrie told the Greenville News in 2018.

In 2017, Cowell was so moved by the story of Julie Carlile, a teenage dancer who entered "BGT" in hopes of securing enough funds to undergo a specific operation in the U.S. to correct her scoliosis, a back condition that was set to end her dancing career, that he paid for it himself, as Metro reported. "He didn't have to do it and he has changed my life. There are no word to thank him for how grateful we are. It's just unbelievable," Carlile said.

Cowell also often donates hefty sums to children in need of expensive health treatments, like a 3-year-old suffering from neuroblastoma, as The Sun noted. In December, he showed his generosity again when he tried to save a singer's life.