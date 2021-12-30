Is This The Issue William Will Focus On When Charles Is King?

According to People, Prince William will most likely continue to work closely with experts to help bring awareness to climate change issues, but he will also have another major task on his hands.

When his father Prince Charles becomes the King of England, William will inherit a new title — Prince of Wales — and will reportedly use royal properties to help the homeless in the U.K. The royal is apparently already looking into the matter, as he's asked his royal staff to find out more information on how buildings that belong to the Duchy of Cornwall can be used to help the homeless population. One source close to the situation even told The Telegraph, "The Duke is interested in finding ways to help alleviate the homelessness situation in any way he can."

In the 2019 documentary "Prince Charles: Inside The Duchy of Cornwall," William even stated that he was already looking ahead as to what he plans on doing with the Duchy once he inherits it. "Well, rest assured I'm not going to rock the boat; I'll do much the same as what my father's doing. I'm not so into the architecture — that's the only thing," he offered at the time. A prince that plans on working to help protect the planet's future while also taking on important matters of the present? Now that's a royal everyone can stand behind in support.