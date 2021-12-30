Serena Williams' Daughter Is Basically Her Twin

Serena Williams is one of the greatest athletes and tennis players of all time, with 23 Grand Slam titles and four Olympic medals, per her WTA profile. Williams has been playing tennis since she was a kid, training alongside older sister Venus, while also making a name for herself as a businesswoman, philanthropist, and fashion designer.

Though Williams has had numerous achievements throughout her career, perhaps her biggest achievement was when she welcomed daughter, Alexis "Olympia" Ohanian Jr., to the world in 2017. During a TED Talk with Gayle King shortly after she announced her pregnancy, Williams revealed that she learned that she was pregnant two days before the 2017 Australian Open began. "I was nervous," Williams told King about her pregnancy. "I wasn't quite sure what to think, but I knew that at that moment, it was really important for me to just focus." Williams' nerves did not get the best of her as she eventually won that tournament by beating her sister nonetheless and welcomed Olympia in September of that year, according to Vogue.

Since Olympia's birth, Williams, together with her husband Alexis Ohanian, has shared tidbits of their lives on social media — including Olympia getting tennis lessons, pretending to be a makeup artist, and modeling clothes. Now, in a new update on her Instagram account, fans are again remarking how much the mother-daughter duo resembles each other.