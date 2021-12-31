The Truth About Betty White's Parents

Fans were saddened to learn that Betty White died on December 31 at 99 years old. The news of the beloved comedian's death was confirmed by her agent Jeff Witjas, who said, per Deadline. "I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden."

Although White never gave birth to any children, she played a role in raising her husband's kids. This coincidentally became a bonding experience for "The Golden Girls" alum and Sandra Bullock when they worked on a movie together. White revealed to Bullock how grateful she was to be a stepmother. "I married someone who had three children. And how blessed I was to have those three stepchildren," Bullock said in a 2009 interview with People.

Having children was never the top priority for White. "I didn't choose to have children because I'm focused on my career and I don't think as compulsive as I am that I could manage both," she said on CBS "Sunday Morning" in 2011. Even though White decided against having kids, the legendary actor had a close relationship with her parents.