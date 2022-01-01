Fans Can't Believe How Miley Cyrus Expertly Handled Her Wardrobe Malfunction

As Miley Cyrus moved from her song "We Can't Stop" to "Party in the U.S.A.," her slinky silver top gave way. But rather than let it slow her down, she immediately clutched her chest and ran off stage to put something else on. But you know what she didn't do? Stop the song. She continued to sing as she changed and came back out in a red blazer as if nothing had happened. She even jokingly changed up her lyrics in the second verse to, "Everybody's definitely looking at me now."

Fans were not surprised that Cyrus handled her wardrobe malfunction like a pro. One person on Twitter challenged the statement that Cyrus had "suffered" a malfunction, writing, "She didn't 'suffer.' Girl didn't miss a beat or skip a t** and STILL delivered." Another wrote, "Miley just had a wardrobe malfunction and handled it like she's been doing this for 40 years."

The rest of the show went off without a hitch and Cyrus and co-host Pete Davidson smoothly wrapped up their New Year's celebration — wardrobe malfunction and all.