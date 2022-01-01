Fans Can't Believe How Miley Cyrus Expertly Handled Her Wardrobe Malfunction
Not even the COVID-19 pandemic could stop some people from ringing in 2022 in grand fashion. Miley Cyrus hosted her very own New Year's Eve party, broadcast on NBC, appropriately called "Miley's New Year's Eve Party," from Miami. Co-hosted by "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson, the party included a number of live performances by Cyrus herself, entertaining the crowd of vaccinated partygoers as they bid farewell to 2021.
Cyrus announced the show in early December and has shared a number of photos with Davidson since, rehearsing and clowning around in preparation for the broadcast. And while this pairing seems like boatloads of fun as it is, this celebration marked the first year since 2004 that Carson Daly hasn't hosted the NBC show, per People — quite the honor. And while everyone at the New Year's Eve to-do looked to be having the time of their lives while Cyrus performed, the singer herself ran into a bit of a wardrobe malfunction while on stage. Ever the consummate professional, though, Cyrus took it all in stride.
Miley Cyrus' top broke during 'Party in the USA'
As Miley Cyrus moved from her song "We Can't Stop" to "Party in the U.S.A.," her slinky silver top gave way. But rather than let it slow her down, she immediately clutched her chest and ran off stage to put something else on. But you know what she didn't do? Stop the song. She continued to sing as she changed and came back out in a red blazer as if nothing had happened. She even jokingly changed up her lyrics in the second verse to, "Everybody's definitely looking at me now."
Fans were not surprised that Cyrus handled her wardrobe malfunction like a pro. One person on Twitter challenged the statement that Cyrus had "suffered" a malfunction, writing, "She didn't 'suffer.' Girl didn't miss a beat or skip a t** and STILL delivered." Another wrote, "Miley just had a wardrobe malfunction and handled it like she's been doing this for 40 years."
The rest of the show went off without a hitch and Cyrus and co-host Pete Davidson smoothly wrapped up their New Year's celebration — wardrobe malfunction and all.