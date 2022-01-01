People Are Split As To Who The Rock Should Pick For A Running Mate If He Runs For President
The Rock has done it all ... or has he? Since the 1990s, Dwayne Johnson has captivated audiences around the world with his undeniable charisma and immense talent. With the ability to adapt to any situation, Johnson has proven his versatility in both athletics and film. Rising to prominence in WWE (then-WWF) throughout the 1990s, Johnson would play a pivotal role in the company's "Attitude Era," alongside the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin, Mankind, Undertaker, and more.
As his initial wrestling bid came to an end in the early 2000s, Johnson transitioned to the big screen, where he transcended the squared circle. With films such as "Pain & Gain," "Hobbs & Shaw," and "Jumanji" under his belt, Johnson has ascended the peaks of Tinseltown. When asked about his work ethic, Johnson told Vanity Fair, "You know, I stay up at night, putting in the work, but also really deeply contemplating the next move, and the multiple moves, and the impact and effect that this one thing will have," adding that, "If you've ever been hungry ... then you'll never be full."
And though Johnson has excelled in every field he's put his mind to, some fans have wondered — can the Rock potentially enter the political battlefield? Not ruling out a run at the White House, Johnson must make the crucial decision of determining a running mate first. We here at Nicki Swift have conducted a poll asking readers who Johnson's running mate should be — and the people have spoken!
Bill Gates is the preferred pick for a potential running mate
With the presidency of Donald Trump in the books, the political landscape of the U.S. was changed forever. Normalizing the concept of a celebrity president, many have begun wondering what our country would continue to look like under famous stars rather than seasoned politicians. Amongst the candidates of future celebrity president is none other than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
In October, it was revealed that 46% of Americans would support Johnson if he ran for president. But who should he choose as his running mate? Nicki Swift asked readers and our fan faithful have spoken! Of 605 polled, coming in fifth place is Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos with 74 votes (12.23%). Trailing ahead in fourth place is the controversial rapper Kanye West with 93 votes (15.37%). And with third place, it seems as if Nicki Swift readers wouldn't mind a Trump return, even if he's second-in-command. The former POTUS boasted 112 votes (18.51%).
The battle heated up, however, when it came to first and second place. Coming in second place was Tesla tycoon Elon Musk with 161 votes (26.61%), but the innovator was edged out by none other than Microsoft monarch Bill Gates — who came in first place with 165 votes (27.27%).
The Rock gives his thoughts on Bill Gates
2001 was quite certainly a time. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was at his peak as a wrestling superstar and Microsoft was making its initial foray into the video game market with the launch of the iconic Xbox. And what better way to launch the console than to have one of the biggest entertainers in the world help promote it?
Discussing "the future of video games" at the time (via Instagram), The Rock and Gates presented the Xbox while the then-professional wrestler spoke in third-person and lauded the Microsoft head honcho for his decades-long innovations in tech. In January 2020, reflecting on its almost two-decade anniversary, The Rock took to Instagram to praise Gates, stating, "Bill's ambition was to change the world of video games forever — and he did just that," adding that, "What's special about Bill and worth incredible praise is that he's as generous as he is brilliant. With all of his admirable self-made success, he's also dedicated his life to philanthropy in education, health and poverty."
He continued to praise Gates. "A true genius and business mogul of our generation who inspires me to continue to build with two hands, make impact and give back every step of the way," The Rock concluded. "Good times, my friends."