People Are Split As To Who The Rock Should Pick For A Running Mate If He Runs For President

The Rock has done it all ... or has he? Since the 1990s, Dwayne Johnson has captivated audiences around the world with his undeniable charisma and immense talent. With the ability to adapt to any situation, Johnson has proven his versatility in both athletics and film. Rising to prominence in WWE (then-WWF) throughout the 1990s, Johnson would play a pivotal role in the company's "Attitude Era," alongside the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin, Mankind, Undertaker, and more.

As his initial wrestling bid came to an end in the early 2000s, Johnson transitioned to the big screen, where he transcended the squared circle. With films such as "Pain & Gain," "Hobbs & Shaw," and "Jumanji" under his belt, Johnson has ascended the peaks of Tinseltown. When asked about his work ethic, Johnson told Vanity Fair, "You know, I stay up at night, putting in the work, but also really deeply contemplating the next move, and the multiple moves, and the impact and effect that this one thing will have," adding that, "If you've ever been hungry ... then you'll never be full."

And though Johnson has excelled in every field he's put his mind to, some fans have wondered — can the Rock potentially enter the political battlefield? Not ruling out a run at the White House, Johnson must make the crucial decision of determining a running mate first. We here at Nicki Swift have conducted a poll asking readers who Johnson's running mate should be — and the people have spoken!