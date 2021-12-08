Did The Rock Already Destroy His Political Career With This Secret Friendship?

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has made a name for himself in recent years as one of the hardest working actors in Hollywood, having starred in numerous movies and TV shows. He also works with many charities and likes to please his fans, E! News reported. Because of his down-to-earth personality and charm, many have considered Johnson fitting to become president of the United States, with one poll showing that 46% of Americans would have some interest in him holding the Oval Office, per Vanity Fair. In that same Vanity Fair interview, Johnson demurred a bit about becoming president, but he also hasn't ruled it out. And Johnson's popularity doesn't seem to be dimming.

On December 7, Johnson won the People's Champion Award at the People's Choice Awards, honoring his work with fans and the kindness he has shown throughout his career. In fact, proving just how much he deserved the award, after his speech — in which he thanked Muhammad Ali, who was the original "People's Champion," for allowing Johnson to use the title himself — Johnson invited up a Make-A-Wish recipient to join him on the stage. Johnson spoke a little about her, whom he only named Shushana, per E! News. Johnson stated that meeting Shushana inspired him and ultimately gave her his award.

However, some fans believe Johnson may have already ruined his political career at the PCAs on December 7, and it's all thanks to this surprising friendship.