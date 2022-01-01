43% Of People Agree This Is Chrissy Teigen's Worst Scandal Of All Time
Chrissy Teigen has had a bumpy 2021, ever since basically becoming the face of cyberbullying in May. After abruptly leaving and then abruptly returning to Twitter earlier that year, Teigen was called out by Courtney Stodden for some horrific old tweets targeted toward the latter when Stodden was just a minor ("My Friday fantasy: you. dirt nap. mmm baby," read one, per The Latch. Another? Simply, "I hate you.") After Stodden disclosed to Daily Beast that Teigen also privately messaged them sentiments like, "I can't wait for you to die," that was enough for the once-beloved "Mayor of Twitter" (as per Us Weekly) to pen a lengthy social media apology.
Despite Teigen's effort, other cyberbullying accusers soon stepped forward as well, and the supermodel-turned-chef lost corporate sponsors left and right. Macy's dropped Teigen's Cravings by Chrissy cookware line, per Daily Mail, and Bloomingdale's canceled a promotional event with Teigen hours before cementing a deal with her, per Page Six. On another front, Gigi Hadid got tapped to replace Teigen in a narration role on Netflix's "Never Have I Ever."
With many (ex-)fans understandably refusing to move on from Teigen's toxic Twitter history, it's easy to forget that this wasn't the first instance the former "Lip Sync Battle" star landed herself in scandalous waters. We did a little digging to see which out of the four most prominent Teigen-centric scandals our 609 surveyees found to be the "absolute worst."
Chrissy Teigen's worst scandal is too heavy to deny
To no one's surprise, 42.53% of 609 people surveyed found Chrissy Teigen's cyberbullying scandal to be her worst yet. When Teigen bemoaned joining the "cancel club" in a July Instagram post, one follower questioned why Teigen seemed so preoccupied with her own well-being. "[Y]ou're only sorry because you got caught!!," they lambasted Teigen. "Hearing that you've NEVER reached out personally to some of the people that called you out? ... Honestly, shameful."
While the bullying scandal certainly redefined Teigen in many's eyes, 28.57% of respondents felt Teigen's photos of her stillborn son — posted in September 2020 to Instagram — were even more unacceptable. In a heart-wrenching post, Teigen detailed how she lost the already-named Jack. As per SheKnows, it was Teigen's photos of her late son, not her words, that many took umbrage with. Still, Teigen responded to her critics, saying, "I cannot express how little I care that you hate the photos. How little I care that it's something you wouldn't have done. I lived it."
In much lighter Teigen drama, the model was caught tweeting during the 2013 Oscars that then-9 year-old nominee Quvenzhané Wallis was "cocky" (per Newsweek) and asking if we had to like her "because she's a child." Only 14.45% found this her most offensive slight. Meanwhile, an equal percentage found her alleged beef with Tyra Banks scandalous. While Teigen denied, per British Vogue in 2015, that there ever existed a feud between them, OK! reported that Teigen was one of first names added to Banks' "banned' list after being appointed the host of "Dancing with the Stars" in July 2020. Hmm, if true, then something sure went down!