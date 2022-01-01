43% Of People Agree This Is Chrissy Teigen's Worst Scandal Of All Time

Chrissy Teigen has had a bumpy 2021, ever since basically becoming the face of cyberbullying in May. After abruptly leaving and then abruptly returning to Twitter earlier that year, Teigen was called out by Courtney Stodden for some horrific old tweets targeted toward the latter when Stodden was just a minor ("My Friday fantasy: you. dirt nap. mmm baby," read one, per The Latch. Another? Simply, "I hate you.") After Stodden disclosed to Daily Beast that Teigen also privately messaged them sentiments like, "I can't wait for you to die," that was enough for the once-beloved "Mayor of Twitter" (as per Us Weekly) to pen a lengthy social media apology.

Despite Teigen's effort, other cyberbullying accusers soon stepped forward as well, and the supermodel-turned-chef lost corporate sponsors left and right. Macy's dropped Teigen's Cravings by Chrissy cookware line, per Daily Mail, and Bloomingdale's canceled a promotional event with Teigen hours before cementing a deal with her, per Page Six. On another front, Gigi Hadid got tapped to replace Teigen in a narration role on Netflix's "Never Have I Ever."

With many (ex-)fans understandably refusing to move on from Teigen's toxic Twitter history, it's easy to forget that this wasn't the first instance the former "Lip Sync Battle" star landed herself in scandalous waters. We did a little digging to see which out of the four most prominent Teigen-centric scandals our 609 surveyees found to be the "absolute worst."