Gigi Hadid Just Replaced Chrissy Teigen For A Major Gig
Gigi Hadid just nabbed a major gig from Chrissy Teigen in the wake of a very difficult time for the former "Lip Sync Battle" star. Teigen's name has been firmly in the spotlight in 2021 after the star was slammed for very controversial tweets sent to Courtney Stodden several years ago.
Teigen faced serious backlash for her past Twitter activity and issued an apology via the social media site in May. In a series of tweets, she claimed she was "mortified and sad at who I used to be" and claimed she "was an insecure, attention seeking troll" when she posted the messages. "I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won't be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!!" she added, also issuing a direct public apology to Stodden.
More controversial tweets surfaced around the same time, including not so nice things Teigen said to former "Teen Mom" star Farrah Abraham and Lindsay Lohan. As a result, Teigen began losing several brand deals and jobs – including Macy's and Bloomingdales no longer selling her cookware — and she stepped back somewhat from the public eye.
Now, Hadid has stepped in to replace Teigen on a job the mom of two didn't follow through with in the wake of the scandal. Scroll on for all the details.
Gigi Hadid took over Chrissy Teigen's Netflix role
Gigi Hadid was on hand to replace her fellow model Chrissy Teigen on the series "Never Have I Ever" after Teigen stepped back from the Netflix show in June amid the bullying controversy (per Independent). Teigen was originally tipped to narrate the Paxton Hall-Yoshida episode in Season 2, but a spokesperson for the show confirmed to Deadline at the time that it was her decision to no longer go ahead with the gig.
Instead, "Never Have I Ever" — which was co-created by "The Office" and "The Mindy Project" star Mindy Kaling — turned to Hadid, who shared her excitement on Instagram on July 15. The supermodel posted a clip and told fans she "had the BEST time getting to narrate" the new episode as she urged her followers to tune in. "Big love to @mindykaling & the whole NHIE team!" she added.
Teigen hasn't yet spoken out publicly about the recasting, though she has opened up a little about how she's been feeling following the bullying controversy. In a very candid Instagram post on July 14, Teigen posted a lengthy insight into how she was doing and told fans she felt "like utter s**t." She continued, "I feel lost and need to find my place again, I need to snap out of this" and spoke about how she'd learned a lot since becoming a part of what she described as the "cancel club."