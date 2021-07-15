Gigi Hadid Just Replaced Chrissy Teigen For A Major Gig

Gigi Hadid just nabbed a major gig from Chrissy Teigen in the wake of a very difficult time for the former "Lip Sync Battle" star. Teigen's name has been firmly in the spotlight in 2021 after the star was slammed for very controversial tweets sent to Courtney Stodden several years ago.

Teigen faced serious backlash for her past Twitter activity and issued an apology via the social media site in May. In a series of tweets, she claimed she was "mortified and sad at who I used to be" and claimed she "was an insecure, attention seeking troll" when she posted the messages. "I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won't be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!!" she added, also issuing a direct public apology to Stodden.

More controversial tweets surfaced around the same time, including not so nice things Teigen said to former "Teen Mom" star Farrah Abraham and Lindsay Lohan. As a result, Teigen began losing several brand deals and jobs – including Macy's and Bloomingdales no longer selling her cookware — and she stepped back somewhat from the public eye.

Now, Hadid has stepped in to replace Teigen on a job the mom of two didn't follow through with in the wake of the scandal. Scroll on for all the details.