The Truth About Chrissy Teigen's Disturbing Tweet To Lindsay Lohan

This article makes references to suicide.

Uh oh. Chrissy Teigen has come under fire for old tweets — for the second time within a week! Courtney Stodden (who came out as non-binary and going by the pronouns "they/them/theirs" on Instagram in April) accused Teigen of cyberbullying them in a May 10 Daily Beast interview. "She wouldn't just publicly tweet about wanting me to take 'a dirt nap' but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself," Stodden said. The receipts, per Buzzfeed, prove Stodden was telling the truth about Teigen tweeting, "My Friday fantasy: you. dirt nap. Mmmmmm baby" in 2011 when the former was just a teenager. She also appeared to randomly retweet a Stodden tweet about Christmas, adding her own quip, "go. to sleep. forever." Yikes.

Teigen tweeted her apology on May 12 writing, "I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that... is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel." She also revealed she has reached out privately to Stodden but, as she wrote, "I want to also publicly apologize." Teigen also apologized to her fans for not setting a better example, tweeting, "I am so sorry I let you guys down. I will forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago."

Well, Twitter isn't letting Teigen off so easily. Find out why in the next slide.