The Truth About Chrissy Teigen's Disturbing Tweet To Lindsay Lohan
This article makes references to suicide.
Uh oh. Chrissy Teigen has come under fire for old tweets — for the second time within a week! Courtney Stodden (who came out as non-binary and going by the pronouns "they/them/theirs" on Instagram in April) accused Teigen of cyberbullying them in a May 10 Daily Beast interview. "She wouldn't just publicly tweet about wanting me to take 'a dirt nap' but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself," Stodden said. The receipts, per Buzzfeed, prove Stodden was telling the truth about Teigen tweeting, "My Friday fantasy: you. dirt nap. Mmmmmm baby" in 2011 when the former was just a teenager. She also appeared to randomly retweet a Stodden tweet about Christmas, adding her own quip, "go. to sleep. forever." Yikes.
Teigen tweeted her apology on May 12 writing, "I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that... is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel." She also revealed she has reached out privately to Stodden but, as she wrote, "I want to also publicly apologize." Teigen also apologized to her fans for not setting a better example, tweeting, "I am so sorry I let you guys down. I will forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago."
Dina Lohan won't judge Chrissy Teigen for alarming tweet about her daughter
Another old Chrissy Teigen tweet has come back to haunt the Twitter-happy supermodel and chef, this time aimed at actor Lindsay Lohan. As shared by a Twitter user, per the Daily Mail, a screenshot shows Teigen tweeting back in January 2011, "Lindsay adds a few more slits to her wrists when she sees emma stone." (Interestingly, this is the same year as her Courtney Stodden "dirt nap" tweets.)
Dina Lohan, Lindsay's mother, released a statement to Fox News in response: "As a single mother of four children I have raised them to be kind, humble and non-judgmental. That being said, I will not judge her words towards others but I stand firm in one looking into oneself and continue to learn and grow #ownyou." Very wise words from Dina!
As for Stodden, they wrote on Instagram that while they forgave Teigen, the latter had allegedly never messaged them privately as Teigen's apology tweets claimed. "I have never heard from her or her camp in private," Stodden stunningly revealed. "All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands." Furthermore, the screenshot Stodden provided in their Instagram post showed that Teigen had blocked them all together on Twitter! That doesn't seem like the best way to apologize. Perhaps there is more going on than we know?
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.