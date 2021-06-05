Chrissy Teigen Just Dropped Out Of A New Job

The fallout from Chrissy Teigen and Courtney Stodden's feud is still happening. Teigen just dropped out of a new gig with Netflix, per the Daily Mail. The news comes after the cookbook author's apology for cyberbullying Stodden in 2011. Stodden was a teenager at the time, and Teigen tweeted jokes about them taking a "dirt nap," among other disturbing messages, per TMZ. "She wouldn't just publicly tweet about wanting me to take 'a dirt nap' but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, 'I can't wait for you to die,'" Stodden said to The Daily Beast.

Teigen posted a four-tweet apology to Stodden in May 2021, but Stodden issued a statement to TMZ noting that Teigen had blocked them on Twitter and hadn't apologized directly. "I'm mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll," Teigen wrote in May. "I'm so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am."

Despite Teigen's apology, many fans aren't ready to move on, especially after Stodden's statement. Bloomingdale's and Macy's have dropped Teigen's cookware line. The Cravings cookware collection is also no longer available at Target, but that move isn't connected to the Stodden fallout, per TMZ. Keep reading to see the latest job Teigen has left amid the drama.