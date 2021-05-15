Chrissy Teigen's Mean Tweet To A Teen Mom Star Resurfaces

This article makes reference to suicide.

Chrissy Teigen's cyberbullying scandal is showing no signs of stopping. For the third time within a week, the model has come under fire for her old tweets. The scandal started when Courtney Stodden (who came out as non-binary on Instagram in April 2021 and goes by the pronouns "they/them/theirs") accused Teigen of bullying them in a wide-ranging interview with The Daily Beast published on May 10. Stodden exposed Teigen for publicly criticizing and harassing them on Twitter when they were just a teen and was mocked for their marriage to Doug Hutchison, who is 34 years older than her, in 2011, according to CNN.

"She wouldn't just publicly tweet about wanting me to take a 'dirt nap' but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself," Stodden told The Daily Beast. BuzzFeed later corroborated Stodden's account, showing Teigen's tweets to them throughout the years.

Two days after Stodden's interview went public, Teigen apologized on Twitter, but it was too little too late, as eagle-eyed Twitter users dug up more old tweets from her, including one where she encouraged Lindsay Lohan to commit suicide. It seemed like Teigen had a habit of picking on reality stars back then, and critics have resurfaced another mean tweet in which she sexually shamed Farrah Abraham from "Teen Mom." Find out what Teigen tweeted below and how Farrah reacted to it.