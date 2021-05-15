Chrissy Teigen's Mean Tweet To A Teen Mom Star Resurfaces
This article makes reference to suicide.
Chrissy Teigen's cyberbullying scandal is showing no signs of stopping. For the third time within a week, the model has come under fire for her old tweets. The scandal started when Courtney Stodden (who came out as non-binary on Instagram in April 2021 and goes by the pronouns "they/them/theirs") accused Teigen of bullying them in a wide-ranging interview with The Daily Beast published on May 10. Stodden exposed Teigen for publicly criticizing and harassing them on Twitter when they were just a teen and was mocked for their marriage to Doug Hutchison, who is 34 years older than her, in 2011, according to CNN.
"She wouldn't just publicly tweet about wanting me to take a 'dirt nap' but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself," Stodden told The Daily Beast. BuzzFeed later corroborated Stodden's account, showing Teigen's tweets to them throughout the years.
Two days after Stodden's interview went public, Teigen apologized on Twitter, but it was too little too late, as eagle-eyed Twitter users dug up more old tweets from her, including one where she encouraged Lindsay Lohan to commit suicide. It seemed like Teigen had a habit of picking on reality stars back then, and critics have resurfaced another mean tweet in which she sexually shamed Farrah Abraham from "Teen Mom." Find out what Teigen tweeted below and how Farrah reacted to it.
Chrissy Teigen said 'everyone hates' Farrah Abraham in an old tweet
Once deemed the "Mayor of Twitter," Chrissy Teigen is now an enemy on the platform because of her old tweets mocking reality stars like Farrah Abraham of "Teen Mom" fame. "Farrah Abraham now thinks she's pregnant from her sex tape," Teigen wrote in a resurfaced tweet from 2013 (via The Daily Mail). "In other news you're a w**** and everyone hates you."
At the time, per TMZ, Farrah signed on to release her own sex tape after gaining notoriety from "Teen Mom." However, Farrah has slammed Teigen for her old tweet, telling Fox News on May 14 that the "Cravings" author is "highly disturbing to me."
"When I initially saw Chrissy Teigen make these comments, I could tell she was a desperate music video groupie and model. [At the time] I just thought it was only with me and I ignored her because I don't behave like that," Farrah explained to the outlet. "Now I see it's tons and tons of people. It really bothers me right now."
Farrah said that Teigen never apologized to her like she did with Stodden and gave some advice to the model about her behavior. "I hope she gets mental help and therapy. I would definitely take out the alcohol," Farrah added. "No woman should be treating other women like that."