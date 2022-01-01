The Harry Potter Cast Confirmed What We Suspected About Their Feelings For JK Rowling

"Harry Potter" fans everywhere were treated to a heartwarming reunion of the cast and crew of the films when HBO Max aired its "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts" on January 1. The nearly two-hour documentary brought together the core cast — including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint — as well as the movies' directors and producers. Featuring behind-the-scenes clips that had never been seen and touching moments between all these people two decades after the movie series started, the HBO Max special was a tear-jerker for Potterheads, to say the least.

JK Rowling is the author who created the wizarding world of Harry Potter decades ago, publishing the first book — "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" — in 1997, followed by six more novels in the years after. She kicked off what has become a literary phenomenon that transcends generations, spilling over into every corner of the world. You can find Harry Potter everywhere, including in video games, theme parks, toy stores, apparel stores, libraries, and anywhere else you can think of. The boy who lived has become a best friend to many, thanks to Rowling's creativity so many years ago. However, her input in the HBO Max special was very limited, which seemed telling of how she's perceived by not just the public these days, but by those involved in the "Harry Potter" world as well.