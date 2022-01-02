Which Member Of The Royal Family Is Rushing To Publish A Memoir Before Prince Harry?

Queen Elizabeth II will celebrate her platinum jubilee in 2022. She's Britain's longest-reigning monarch, ascending to the throne in 1952, and has seen 14 British Prime Ministers come and go. But now, a year after the death of her husband, Prince Philip, her grandson, Prince Harry will release a memoir. And if it's anything like his March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, it may be littered with bombshells about life in the royal family.

Harry has spoken out about his upcoming biography on his Archewell website, saying, "I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become." He explains that, throughout his 37 years of life, he has "worn many hats." Harry's "hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think." Harry concludes that he's "excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful." Prince Harry's much-anticipated book will be available in print, digital, and audio formats. The estimated date of publication is late 2022.

Now, it seems as if another royal is also writing his own memoir. This stalwart family member also received his title in 1942, per Town & Country, and has a story, rich in experience, to tell the world.