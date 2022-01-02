Which Member Of The Royal Family Is Rushing To Publish A Memoir Before Prince Harry?
Queen Elizabeth II will celebrate her platinum jubilee in 2022. She's Britain's longest-reigning monarch, ascending to the throne in 1952, and has seen 14 British Prime Ministers come and go. But now, a year after the death of her husband, Prince Philip, her grandson, Prince Harry will release a memoir. And if it's anything like his March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, it may be littered with bombshells about life in the royal family.
Harry has spoken out about his upcoming biography on his Archewell website, saying, "I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become." He explains that, throughout his 37 years of life, he has "worn many hats." Harry's "hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think." Harry concludes that he's "excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful." Prince Harry's much-anticipated book will be available in print, digital, and audio formats. The estimated date of publication is late 2022.
Now, it seems as if another royal is also writing his own memoir. This stalwart family member also received his title in 1942, per Town & Country, and has a story, rich in experience, to tell the world.
Edward, the Duke of Kent, will release his memoir before Harry
Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, will publish his memoir in 2022. Not only has he witnessed the significant events of Queen Elizabeth II's life, per Daily Mail, but had things turned out differently, he could have been the reigning monarch. See, before King George VI took the throne, some argued that Edward's father should accede to the throne because he had sons. Prince Albert (who would later become King George), only had two daughters, Elizabeth and Margaret. So, had the male succession line argument prevailed, Edward may be sitting on the throne right now!
As the first cousin of both Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth, "Steady Eddie" has proved himself to be loyal, and thus, was the only family member who accompanied the queen at 2021's Trooping the Color, per People. To that end, Daily Mail reports that Edward's book will "aim to show that the most successful members of the Royal Family are those who support the Queen and don't compete with her." Royal biographer Hugo Vickers helped the duke "to set down some thoughts about what working for the Royal Family involves" during the initial COVID-19 lockdown period.
While "it is not a tell-all memoir," Edward "talked about his father and mother and some of the recollections are very moving." The memoir, which is "informative without being sensational," will be released before Harry's memoir and the queen's 70th anniversary jubilee celebrations.