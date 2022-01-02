28% Of People Think This Disgraced Actor Deserves A Proper Comeback

Some actors have chosen to distance themselves from the industry in hopes of living a quieter life (we're looking at you, Cameron Diaz). But there are some who have unintentionally become a pariah, hence their absence from the spotlight. Still, that doesn't mean that fans no longer want to see them on-screen. For instance, in our survey of 617 respondents, 89 readers said they want Felicity Huffman to make a comeback. Meanwhile, Amanda Bynes and Katherine Heigl, both of whom received so much bad PR in the past couple of years, received 108 and 109 votes, respectively.

With 138 votes, people also seem to want Charlie Sheen to make a comeback. But the winner of our survey is none other than Lindsay Lohan, who garnered 173 votes. There have been reports that the star is planning to make a big comeback to the big screen, but none of them came to fruition thus far. It looks like 2022 is the year when she finally will, as she is set to star in a holiday flick for Netflix opposite Chord Overstreet.

"Back at work and couldn't be happier! Action!" she tweeted in November 2021. Before the pandemic, Lohan said how she's excited to be back on the scene. She told Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen during CNN's 2019 New Year's Eve special that her goal is to "come back to America and start filming again" (via Variety). She also that she wants to "[take] back the life that I worked so hard for." Go, Lindsay, go!