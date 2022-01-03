Who Did Prince Charles Just Send His Praise To?

Prince Charles has a message for those fighting the good fight.

Just ahead of the new year, the Prince of Wales took to Instagram to share some moving thoughts and pay tribute to a group of people near and dear to his heart. An ardent defender of religion and freedom, Charles has made his feelings well known on humanitarian causes over the last few decades.

According to a documentary entitled "The Madness of Prince Charles," the son of Queen Elizabeth "has praised Islam, Sikhism, Buddhism, the Greek Orthodox church and other un-Orthodox beliefs, going against the traditional stance taken since the reign of Henry VIII" (via Express). During Henry VIII's reign in the 1500s, Christianity was established as the predominant religion of the land — though Charles intends to readjust once he accedes to the throne.

While mom Queen Elizabeth currently holds the title "Defender of the Faith," Charles revealed in 2008 that he intends to tweak the name upon accession (via Express). "Charles was making the point that, in a country with many religions now present, the sovereign should be concerned to see all religion defended and not just the Church of England," University College London's Constitution Unit noted, adding that "he offered 'Defender of Faith' as an alternative." Now, Prince Charles is making his voice heard once again.