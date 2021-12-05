What Is Prince Charles Really Like When The Cameras Aren't Rolling?

Prince Charles is quiet but nice to reporters, and some people believe he doesn't get the credit he deserves for his work. CNN sent two reporters with the Prince of Wales to Barbados on December 2. Max Foster and Lauren Said-Moorhouse noted that the future king chatted with them. As the CNN reporters wrote, "With little fanfare or forewarning, he strolled back as we were gathering our belongings to deplane, making sure to say hello to new members of the traveling press and thank the group for joining the tour." Foster and Said-Moorhouse explained, "A simple gesture and one he doesn't have to make, but which goes a long way in maintaining a relationship with the media."

Some blame the British tabloids for reporting about the salacious events in Charles' life, while ignoring the good the prince has accomplished thus far. Royal expert Howard Hodgson described Charles to Express, calling him "very socially conscious, very concerned to do the right thing, very concerned to have green credentials, very concerned to actually do good." The royal expert also talked to the outlet about the Prince's Trust, the organization Charles founded 45 years ago. Hodgson said, "It has done more good for ethnic minorities and other deprived kids, and got them jobs or started them businesses, than anything else in the UK."