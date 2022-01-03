34% Of People Agree This Is Jennifer Lopez's Most Heartbreaking Split

Jennifer Lopez's love life has always been a subject of interest for her millions of fans across the globe. From new flames to marriages to breakups, people usually know who's romancing J. Lo. Plus, with how public many of her relationships are, we also know who's breaking her heart.

The singer is currently branded as the "queen of the amicable breakup," considering how she mostly stays friendly with her exes. While she tends to break things off with her lovers peacefully, fans can't help but feel gutted when it happens. Nicki Swift conducted a survey of 617 people, asking which of Lopez's previous breakups was the most heartbreaking, and the results were surprising.

Not a lot of people seemed fazed when J. Lo ended her short-lived romance with rapper Drake, as it only accounted for 7.46% of the votes. Coming in second at 27.07% was her recent breakup with Alex Rodriguez, making much more of an impact on the public. Her breakup with Marc Anthony made even more of an impact, with 191 (30.96%) readers voting for their relationship. But there's one particular lover of Lopez that most of her fans are rooting for.