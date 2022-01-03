34% Of People Agree This Is Jennifer Lopez's Most Heartbreaking Split
Jennifer Lopez's love life has always been a subject of interest for her millions of fans across the globe. From new flames to marriages to breakups, people usually know who's romancing J. Lo. Plus, with how public many of her relationships are, we also know who's breaking her heart.
The singer is currently branded as the "queen of the amicable breakup," considering how she mostly stays friendly with her exes. While she tends to break things off with her lovers peacefully, fans can't help but feel gutted when it happens. Nicki Swift conducted a survey of 617 people, asking which of Lopez's previous breakups was the most heartbreaking, and the results were surprising.
Not a lot of people seemed fazed when J. Lo ended her short-lived romance with rapper Drake, as it only accounted for 7.46% of the votes. Coming in second at 27.07% was her recent breakup with Alex Rodriguez, making much more of an impact on the public. Her breakup with Marc Anthony made even more of an impact, with 191 (30.96%) readers voting for their relationship. But there's one particular lover of Lopez that most of her fans are rooting for.
Fans have always rooted for Bennifer
A whopping 213 Nicki Swift readers (34.52%) are diehard Bennifer fans, voting that they found Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's breakup the most heartbreaking. If you can recall, their whirlwind romance was a mainstay in the tabloids in the early aughts, but the two broke things off when they couldn't bear the media circus surrounding them.
"I would say it was about 50 percent [of what destroyed our relationship]," Affleck told Howard Stern in December 2021 (via Entertainment Tonight). "The idea that people hate you and they hate you together and that being together is poison and ugly and toxic and the thing none of us want to be part of." Ironically, people did love them and felt disappointed when the actors decided to part ways.
The good news is that Bennifer is back and better than ever. Shortly after Lopez split from Alex Rodriguez, she was spotted getting cozy with Affleck, and the two have been inseparable ever since. "I can say that it's definitely beautiful to me," Affleck told The Wall Street Journal of their reunion. "And it is a good story. It's a great story. And, you know, maybe one day I'll tell it."