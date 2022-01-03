Why Is Patton Oswalt In Such Hot Water Over Dave Chappelle?

It's pretty rare to see beloved actor Patton Oswalt do anything to make people mad — which is why we were so surprised to see him in hot water because of a connection to Dave Chappelle. But hot water he is in, so much so that he took to Instagram to offer a (very long) apology and explanation.

The reason Chappelle is such a third-rail of a celebrity right now comes after his latest controversial Netflix special, "The Closer." In the special, Chappelle made jokes about trans people, which were widely viewed as transphobic, essentially doubling down on the jokes he was criticized for in his last Netflix special. Unlike Oswalt, following the backlash, Chappelle did not offer an apology. Instead, he doubled down on his double-down, and denied doing anything to be apologetic for, according to The Wrap.

So, where does Oswalt come in? Surely he's never said anything that could be considered transphobic, right?