Hilary Duff Is In Hot Water Over Newly Released Video Of Her Daughter

Hilary Duff is getting called out after her daughter was seen riding without a carseat. While on a playdate hosted by Duff's former "Younger" co-star, Molly Bernard, little Banks was featured in Bernard's Instagram post. "I don't get cute, I get drop dead gorgeous," Duff's daughter recited from "RuPaul's Drag Race" in the video. The cute clip showed Banks riding in the backseat, with only the security of a seatbelt. Duff's daughter's size and age (she 3 years old) make her a candidate for a booster seat, of which it was unclear if she was riding in or not, per TMZ.

Though Duff didn't post the clip, IG users slammed her over the unsafe situation. "@hilaryduff this is a huge deal... and allowing it to continue to be on social media by keeping this post up is perpetuating the 'everyone does it' falsehood," one user commented. While Duff herself hasn't responded, Banks' dad Matthew Koma came to defend his wife and little girl in the comments of Bernard's post. "You truly are a hero for speaking up," Koma sarcastically responded to the user calling on Duff to have the post deleted.

Koma went on the attack when users turned their criticism to his daughter. "Without a car seat, she might as well drop the 'gorgeous' from her narcissistic claim," one user commented about Banks' "drop dead gorgeous" quote. "You're a 50+ woman calling a 3 year old a narcissist," Koma fired back.